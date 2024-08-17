Explained: Why Is Jammu And Kashmir Finally Going To Assembly Polls Now?

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir is finally headed to the Assembly elections after a decade-long wait. On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Assembly elections in the Union Territory will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will commence on September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. The Union Territory currently has 90 seats in its Assembly, with 43 seats allocated to Jammu and 47 to Kashmir. The election results are scheduled to be declared on October 4, and an estimated 3.71 lakh first-time voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

The announcement marks a significant moment for Jammu and Kashmir, which last held Assembly elections in 2014. The delay in holding new elections has been a point of contention and speculation for years. However, a recent Supreme Court directive played a crucial role in setting the current timeline.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court of India ordered the Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. This ruling was part of the court's decision on a series of petitions challenging the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. On August 5, 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370, which had granted special status to the erstwhile state. This move also led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, upheld the abrogation of Article 370 but emphasized the need to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest." The court also mandated that Assembly elections be held by the end of September 2024. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, leading the bench, directed the Election Commission to take necessary steps to conduct the elections as per the Reorganisation Act. The restoration of statehood remains a critical issue, with the government expected to address it soon.



What Happened The Last Time Jammu And Kashmir Held Elections?



The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014, during a period of high political drama. At the time, Omar Abdullah was the incumbent chief minister, and the state was governed by a coalition between the Congress and the National Conference. However, the alliance broke down before the elections, setting the stage for fiercely contested polls.

The 2014 elections were conducted in five phases, from November 25 to December 20. Despite calls for a boycott from separatist groups, voter turnout was a respectable 65 percent, according to the ECI. When the results were announced on December 23, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats in the 87-seat Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats, marking its first significant foray into Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. The National Conference won 15 seats, while the Congress took 12. Other smaller parties and independent candidates accounted for the remaining seats.

Following the election, Omar Abdullah resigned as chief minister, and President’s Rule was briefly imposed. The BJP, then buoyed by its tally in the 2014 general elections, formed an unlikely coalition with the PDP, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed becoming chief minister and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Singh as deputy chief minister after two-month-long talks to finalise the 'Agenda of Alliance' which culminated in late Mufti Sayeed being sworn in as the Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time. This coalition marked the first time the BJP became a governing partner in Jammu and Kashmir.

The coalition government, however, faced challenges from the start. After Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death in January 2016, the state was placed under Governor’s Rule once again before Mehbooba Mufti, his daughter, took over as chief minister on April 4, 2016. The alliance between the PDP and BJP eventually crumbled in June 2018, leading to Mehbooba Mufti’s resignation after the BJP withdrew its support. Governor's Rule was reimposed, and later that year, President's Rule was implemented.

In August 2019, the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state dramatically altered the region’s political landscape. The dissolution of the Assembly in November 2018, amid controversy over a “missed fax” claiming the formation of a new government, had already set the stage for a prolonged period without an elected government.



The 'Missed' Fax Episode



On November 22, 2018, a bizarre turn of events surrounding a fax machine cast a shadow over Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that a state holiday had prevented him from receiving a critical fax from Mehbooba Mufti, who had tried to stake a claim to form the government. This fax, sent on November 21, was meant to declare a coalition between Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference, and the Congress—a bid to take control of a state under Governor’s Rule.

However, within hours of the fax being sent, Malik ordered the dissolution of the Assembly, which held a combined 56 of the 87 seats between the three parties. The governor’s explanation—that the office was closed due to Eid-e-Milad and thus could not process the fax—was met with skepticism. Malik’s assertion that his office lacked both a fax operator and a functioning system seemed implausible to many.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah was quick to challenge Malik’s account. He questioned how the Assembly dissolution could be processed if no one was available to receive incoming faxes. Omar, reflecting on his own experiences, noted that even during holidays, staff managed to keep the administrative functions running smoothly.

The controversy over the fax became a focal point of political satire and criticism. Omar humorously described the fax machine as having a “one-way” function, capable of sending out documents but incapable of receiving important communications. Mehbooba Mufti joined the fray, mocking the situation on Twitter with a post highlighting the “strange” state of technology at the Governor's residence.

Omar and Mehbooba had some light-hearted exchanges on Twitter, sharing memes about fax machines. Omar posted a GIF of a fax machine that printed documents only to have them shred immediately, humorously captioned "Raj Bhavan Jammu fax machine at work."

In response, Mehbooba tweeted an image of a skeleton with the caption: “Meanwhile, those awaiting a response.”