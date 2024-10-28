ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Why India Sees Spain As An Important Partner In Rail Transport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez pose for a picture during the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing of C295 aircraft, at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Though the highlight of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's ongoing visit to India was the joint inauguration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara on Monday, the two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in rail transport.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of rail transport and the agreement of cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matter," a joint statement issued following delegation-level talks headed by Modi and Sanchez reads.

The MoU on rail transport was signed for cooperation in planning, design, development, commissioning and operation of infrastructure, stations, railways facilities and equipment of long-distance passenger and freight networks as well as urban and regional railway systems.

Monday’s MoU is actually a furtherance of the already existing cooperation between India and Spain in rail transport. This cooperation actually started in the early 2000s given Spain’s expertise in high-speed rail and railway infrastructure.

Rail transport in Spain

Rail transport in Spain operates on four rail gauges and services are operated by a variety of private and public operators. The total railway length in 2020 was 15,489 km (9,953 km electrified). The Spanish high-speed rail network is the longest such network in Europe with 3,966 km and the second longest in the world, after China's.

Most railways are operated by Renfe Spain's national state-owned railway company. Metre and narrow-gauge lines are operated by the Renfe Cercanias AM division. Local publicly-owned operators include Euskotren in the Basque Country, FGC in Catalonia and Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. Private railway operators include Ouigo and Iryo.

It is proposed and planned to build or convert more lines to standard gauge, including some dual gauging of broad-gauge lines, especially where these lines link to France, including platforms to be raised.

High-speed rail was first proposed in Spain in the 1980s, joining Meseta Central and Andalusia. The first line, joining Madrid and Seville, was opened in 1992, in time for the Seville Expo ’92. The line was built on standard gauge and reused segments of the existing Madrid-Ciudad Real line. After that, connections with Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga and Galicia were subsequently opened.

The network sees a multitude of services, operated by three companies under a multitude of brands. Renfe operates services under the AVE brand for high-speed long-distance services, AVANT for high-speed mid-distance, and ALVIA and Euromed for services that change gauges. The French operator SNCF runs international services under the inOui brand and national services under the Ouigo low-cost brand. Iryo operates several high-speed services.

India-Spain cooperation in rail transport

Formal cooperation in rail transport between India and Spain began in the early 2000s when India launched initiatives to modernise and expand its railway network. AVE, Spain's high-speed rail network is known for its technological innovation and operational efficiency. This experience has been particularly valuable to India as it seeks to develop its own high-speed rail network and improve its existing infrastructure. Initial collaboration efforts were driven through bilateral agreements, technical exchanges, and partnerships between Indian and Spanish rail companies.