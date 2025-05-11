Explained: Who Are The Civil Defence Volunteers Signing Up To Serve The Nation Amid India Pakistan Tensions?

Kota: As India and Pakistan came to the brink of a full blown war, the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, May 9 wrote to the states and union territories asking them to invoke special emergency rules vested under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.

The MHA directive underscored the role of the civil defence volunteers as a force to reckon with in aiding the armed forces against the enemy nation during emergency situations.

ETV Bharat brings to you an explainer about the Civil Defence Rules, 1968 and the role of civil defence volunteers during war.

What Are Civil Defence Rules, 1968?

The Civil Defence Rules, 1968 framed under the Civil Defence Act, 1968 provide for preparing the civilian population and infrastructure against any hostile attack, whether from air, land, sea or other places, or, for depriving any such attack of the whole or part of its effect.

The Civil Defence Rules framed under the Civil Defence Act, 1968 provide for the formation of the Civil Defence Corps to assist the armed forces. (ETV Bharat)

The Civil Defence Rules, 1968 also provide for the formation of the Civil Defence Corps, which means the Corps formed wholly or mainly to meet the needs of civil defence and includes an organisation deemed to be a Corps under the proviso to sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Civil Defence Act. The Civil Defence Act empowers the respective state government or UT to appoint an officer, not below the rank of a District Magistrate (to be known as the “Controller”) to command such Corps.

Civil Defence Members

Under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, the state government may appoint persons as members of the Civil Defence Corps who are fit and willing to serve as such and the Controller may appoint any member so appointed to such office or command in the Corps, as such member is, in the opinion of the Controller, fit to hold. The members of the Civil Defence Corps of the respective state of UT shall be given a certificate of membership in such form as may be prescribed. A member of the Defence Corps can also be dismissed by the Controller if the latter deems his service not satisfactory.

Functions

As per the Civil Defence Act, the members of the Civil Defence Corps shall perform such functions in relation to the carrying out of measures for civil defence as may be assigned to them by rules made under this Act or by any other law for the time being in force. The State Government or the Controller may, by order, call out a member of the Corps for training or for discharging such functions in relation to the carrying out of measures for civil defence as may be specified in such order.

Shivdan Singh Maru, Chief Warden of Civil Defence Kota, said that the Civil Defence was set up in India in the aftermath of the war with China in 1965.

8000 Volunteers In Kota

Maru said that there are 8000 volunteers in Kota district in the Civil Defence including doctors, engineers, nursing staff, teachers, lawyers, gazetted officers and clerks from every government service.

Explaining the hierarchy of civil defence, Maru said that the volunteer is at the bottom followed by a sector warden for every 2000 population.

“There is a post warden for 10000, division warden for 2 lakh and chief warden for more than 10 lakh population. There are many posts in the hierarchy including Deputy Chief Warden, Deputy Controller, while the District Collector is its controller,” Maru explained.

After selection in civil services, IAS and IPS officers are also given six days of civil defense training during the training period.