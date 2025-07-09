ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | What Is Domicile Reservation? Bihar's New Policy For Women In Government Jobs

Patna: In a major policy shift ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, the state government has implemented a domicile-based reservation system in government jobs, with the 35 per cent quota for women.

This means only women who are native to Bihar or those who hold valid domicile certificates will be eligible to claim this quota. Women from other states, who were eligible earlier for the reservation, will now be placed under the general category and will not be given the same reservation.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday in Patna, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November this year.

Lacey Singh, Bihar Minister for Food and Consumer Protection termed this a historic and bold step towards empowring the women of the state. She said, "Ever since Nitish Kumar came to power, significant steps have been taken to uplift the women of Bihar." Earlier, the state government faced criticism for not applying the domicile criteria during the mass recruitment of teachers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet) A S Siddharth said, "A woman who is a resident of Bihar alone will now be able to avail the existing 35 per cent quota in jobs." He said that this move is significant as it comes just months before the state heads to the polls.

To be eligible for domicile status in Bihar, a person should have been a resident pf the state for at least three years, own a house or land in the state. In the case of women, she should be married to a resident of the state.

Why Is This Policy Important?

By limiting the 35 per cent reservation to the Bihari women, the government aims to prioritise local talent and ensure that women in the state benefit directly from the job opportunities. This policy also aims to reduce competition from outside candidates as earlier women from other state were also allowed to compete for the reserved jobs. This rule will now remove the external competition. This move is also of great political significance as it sends a strong signal to voters, especially to young women and first-time voters, showcasing the government's focus on regional employment and women empowerment.

Who Will Be Affected?

Included:

Women born in Bihar or longtime residents qualify for the reservation. Valid domicile certificates are required for eligibility proof.

Excluded:

Women from other states currently living or working in Bihar. Migrants or temporary residents without domicile proof.

To claim reservation benefits, candidates must secure domicile certificate from district administration by submitting required documents like birth certificate or voter ID card during the job application process. Domicile certificate can be obtained with proof of residence and ration card showing long-term stay.

Other states have similar rules in place already. Several states including Maharashtra and Karnataka have implemented or proposed similar policies in state jobs and educational institutions.

