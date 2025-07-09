Explained | What Is Domicile Reservation? Bihar's New Policy For Women In Government Jobs

Patna: In a major policy shift ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, the state government has implemented a domicile-based reservation system in government jobs, with the 35 per cent quota for women.
This means only women who are native to Bihar or those who hold valid domicile certificates will be eligible to claim this quota. Women from other states, who were eligible earlier for the reservation, will now be placed under the general category and will not be given the same reservation.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday in Patna, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November this year.
Lacey Singh, Bihar Minister for Food and Consumer Protection termed this a historic and bold step towards empowring the women of the state. She said, "Ever since Nitish Kumar came to power, significant steps have been taken to uplift the women of Bihar." Earlier, the state government faced criticism for not applying the domicile criteria during the mass recruitment of teachers.
Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet) A S Siddharth said, "A woman who is a resident of Bihar alone will now be able to avail the existing 35 per cent quota in jobs." He said that this move is significant as it comes just months before the state heads to the polls.
To be eligible for domicile status in Bihar, a person should have been a resident pf the state for at least three years, own a house or land in the state. In the case of women, she should be married to a resident of the state.
Why Is This Policy Important?
- By limiting the 35 per cent reservation to the Bihari women, the government aims to prioritise local talent and ensure that women in the state benefit directly from the job opportunities.
- This policy also aims to reduce competition from outside candidates as earlier women from other state were also allowed to compete for the reserved jobs. This rule will now remove the external competition.
- This move is also of great political significance as it sends a strong signal to voters, especially to young women and first-time voters, showcasing the government's focus on regional employment and women empowerment.
Who Will Be Affected?
Included:
- Women born in Bihar or longtime residents qualify for the reservation.
- Valid domicile certificates are required for eligibility proof.
Excluded:
- Women from other states currently living or working in Bihar.
- Migrants or temporary residents without domicile proof.
To claim reservation benefits, candidates must secure domicile certificate from district administration by submitting required documents like birth certificate or voter ID card during the job application process. Domicile certificate can be obtained with proof of residence and ration card showing long-term stay.
Other states have similar rules in place already. Several states including Maharashtra and Karnataka have implemented or proposed similar policies in state jobs and educational institutions.
Other Key Cabinet Approvals
1. Formation Of Bihar Youth Commission
The cabinet approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at representing and addressing the issues of people aged between 18 and 45. The commission will consist of a chairman, two-vice-chairpersons, and seven members. A S Siddharth said the commission will focus on education, employement, and welfare of Bihari youth. "Bihari youth within or even outside the state will benefit from this commission," Siddharth said.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bihar Water Resources Minister said, "Nitish Kumar-led government is working hard to uplift the youth of the state. Earlier, a promise of giving 10 lakh jobs were made by the Chief Minister and the people are being given jobs in the state. Now a historic decision has been taken to form a youth commission. This commission will directly report to the government and share the problems of the youth, and the government will implement new decisions to solve the problems."
2. Support For Differently-Abled Aspirants
The state, under the Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme 'Sambal', will offer financial incentives to applicants with disabilities from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, who are studying for civil services examinations. Those who clear the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) or Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary tests will get Rs 50,000 and those who make it to the interview stage will get Rs 1 lakh. This scheme will not be applicable for the candidates who are already receiving similar aid from the government.
3. Animal Health Scheme
The formation of Bihar State Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has also been approved in the cabinet. An amount of Rs 58,56,34100 has been approved for the year 2025-26 to outsource personnel under the Veterinary Services and Animal Health Scheme.
4. Rabi Pulses Promotion Scheme
A total of Rs 30,21,11,200 has been approved for the implementation of Rabi Pulses Promotion Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana in the financial year 2025-26.
5. Reconstruction of Residential Schools
An amount of Rs 65,80,11,000 has been approved for the reconstruction of two Government Scheduled Tribe Residential Schools in Kaimur district. Rs 65,80,11,000 have also been approved to set up a 720 bed Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential School at Kudhni block in Muzaffarpur.
6. Regular Recruitment On Vacant Posts
Regular recruitment to fill vacancies under the Food Protection Cadre under Bihar Food Protection Service and approval has been given for the formation of Bihar Food Protection Service Rules 2025.
7. Wheat Seed Promotion
Rs 65 crore have been allotted to enhance seed replacement rate in the Rabi season under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.
8. Diesel Subsidy Scheme
Rs 100 crore have been allocated under the diesel subsidy scheme for irrigation of crops in the state to support irrigation during irregular monsoon or drought conditions.
9. Replacing Vehicles
Rs 2.13 crore have been approved from Bihar Contingency Fund in 2025-26 for the tax of 11 new vehicles in Bihar Bhawan, Bihar Niwas and Bihar Sadan in New Delhi.
10. Millet Promotion Scheme
Rs 46.75 crore have been sanctioned for the 2025-26 Kharif season to promote coarse grain farming.
