Explained: What Implications Does Akash Weapon System Have For India-Armenia Relations?

New Delhi: As India becomes a larger player in global defense manufacturing, with enhancement in strategic partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, like the country has forged with Russia, France, Israel, and the US, there seems to be a demand for India-made defense products to be integrated into global supply chains. In yet another success story, India’s growing defense exports witnessed a major uplift as the country sent the indigenous Akash Air Defence Missile system to Armenia, as part of Prime Minister Modi's “Make for the World” initiative. This becomes the second missile system exported by India after the Brahmos.



What is this Akash Air Defence Missile system all about?



The Akash Weapon System is an Indian-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed to defend against various airborne threats, such as aircraft, helicopters, and missiles. The system was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, and it is primarily used by the Indian Armed Forces. The Akash missile system has a range of approximately 25–30 km (16–19 miles), allowing it to engage targets at medium altitudes. The missile uses radar-guided homing for target acquisition and interception, with the Rajendra Radar being used for tracking and guidance. The system is capable of tracking multiple targets simultaneously and engaging them.



The Akash missile carries a high-explosive fragmentation warhead to destroy or damage the target upon impact. The missile's warhead is designed to intercept and destroy both aircraft and incoming missiles. The Akash system is typically deployed as part of integrated air defense systems, often alongside other air defense assets like fighter aircraft, artillery, and short-range missile systems. It is designed to be used for both point defense (protection of critical assets) and area defense (protecting a larger region). The system can operate autonomously, meaning it can detect, track, and engage targets without needing continuous human input after deployment, although it can also be integrated into a broader command-and-control network.



Strategic significance of Akash missile system



The Akash Weapon System plays a key role in India's air defense strategy. It complements India's multi-layered defense architecture, which includes advanced systems like BrahMos, S-400, and Barak-8 for high-altitude, long-range, and short-range threats. The system is important for both defensive and deterrent capabilities, offering protection against various aerial threats like enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles.

The Akash system has been inducted into the Indian Army in 2014 and Indian Air Force in 2015, and it has been successfully tested and deployed in real-world scenarios. It has also been considered for export to friendly foreign nations, showcasing India's growing capabilities in advanced missile technology. The export of the Akash Missile System was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2020.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former group captain MJ Augustine Vinod, said, “This development will elevate India's status in global defense production and serve as a critical test for our equipment under diverse environmental and operational conditions. Collectively, the Akash missile, along with the BrahMos missile—India's first export—positions the country as a rising defense production powerhouse. Looking ahead, the Tejas aircraft is also expected to be a key player in future exports to various nations.

Augustine Vinod said, “The Akash missile system, which I have personally inspected and observed in action, stands out as one of the most effective missiles produced by India and recognized globally. The Akash missile boasts a remarkable success rate, successfully engaging its targets over 90% of the time, a capability that few air defense systems can match. The integration of the Akash missile will significantly enhance Armenia's air defense capabilities.

He added, “India and Armenia have developed a strong partnership over the past few years. There are several Armenian companies operating in India, and Indian firms have also made significant inroads into Armenia. Additionally, Indian farmers are engaged in agricultural activities in Armenia, highlighting the robust relationship that has flourished since Armenia's independence following the dissolution of the USSR. Similarly, India maintains a positive relationship with Azerbaijan. However, it is important to note the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, primarily due to territorial disputes where both nations claim parts of each other's land. In the realm of air defense, the right to self-defense is universally acknowledged, and providing nations with the means to protect themselves is commendable”.

Meanwhile, retired major general GD Bakshi said exporting the Akash missile system, is the second big breakthrough in terms of defense sales, and it shows India's self -sufficiency. “We have now a self -sufficient armament producing system which can export. The exports this year have exceeded 21 ,000 crores. This is a 36 % jump over the last year's sale of weapons and equipment, and this will only be bound to increase”, noted Bakshi.

He went to highlight that the Philippines has purchased the Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and that was the first major deal between Indian defense companies and the Philippines. Other countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Malaysia, are also interested in acquiring these missiles due to concerns about China. So far, the Philippines is the only country that has received them.

It is worth noting that India and Armenia have built strong defense ties, especially after Armenia's war with Azerbaijan in 2020. In that conflict, Azerbaijan used Turkish and Israeli drones effectively, which led to significant losses for Armenia. Traditionally, Armenia purchased weapons from Russia, but during the conflict, Russia wanted to keep things from escalating and did not supply arms to Armenia. Seeing this gap, India stepped in to help.

In 2020, India and Armenia signed a $2 billion deal for arms. India agreed to provide the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, which can hit targets 70 kilometres away. India also agreed to supply the Akash S1 surface-to-air missiles for air defense against various threats like fighter jets and drones. The Akash 1S version sold to Armenia has a range of 18 to 30 kilometres, with an effective engagement distance of about 20 kilometres. This missile weighs around 720 kilograms and has a 60-kilogram high-explosive warhead.