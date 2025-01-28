ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Union Budget 2025-26 And The Subsidy Challenge

By Krishnanand

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for the next financial year on February 1st, a key figure will be the allocation for subsidies. Subsidies essentially provide assistance to the needy and impoverished sections of society, who constitute a significant support base for any government. The Union government provides three primary subsidies to the needy and farmers: food, fuel, and fertilizer.

Food subsidies aim to provide affordable food grains to a vast majority of Indians. On the other hand, fuel subsidies are intended to reduce the burden of energy consumption on the poor by keeping the prices of kerosene oil and domestic cooking gas below certain levels for intended beneficiaries. Fertilizer subsidies aim to ensure the supply of affordable urea and other nutrient-based fertilizers to Indian farmers.

The Central government presented a record budget of over Rs 48 lakh crore for the current financial year ending in March this year. Of this, over Rs 37 lakh crore was allocated for revenue expenditure and over Rs 11 lakh crore for capital expenditure.

Revenue expenditure does not result in the creation of any physical assets for the government and includes expenses such as salaries, wages, pensions, interest payments, debt servicing, subsidy payments, and other operational expenses. Capital expenditure, on the other hand, involves spending on the creation of infrastructure such as buildings, roads, railways, airports, seaports, schools, colleges, and hospitals.

Of the Rs 37 lakh crore in revenue expenditure this year, the government proposed to spend Rs 4.28 lakh crore, or nearly 9% of the total budgeted expenditure, on subsidies. In other words, for every 10 rupees spent by the government in this financial year (FY 2024-25), one rupee will be allocated as financial assistance to the poor and needy sections of society, including the country's farmers.

Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union government is required to present its total estimated receipts and expenditures to Parliament for a financial year, known as the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) or the Union Budget.

Food Subsidy

The food security bill, which covers the expenditure on providing subsidized food grains to the poor and needy, constitutes the largest portion of the Union government's subsidy bill. For example, the actual food subsidy bill for FY 2022-23 was Rs 2.73 lakh crore. The following year, the government aimed to reduce the food subsidy bill by over Rs 75,000 crore, a cut of nearly 28%.

However, despite the government's intention to reduce the burden of food subsidies to below Rs 2 lakh crore, the revised estimate showed an increase to over Rs 2.12 lakh crore, an increase of Rs 15,000 crore for FY 2023-24. The actual food subsidy bill for FY 2023-24 will be known early next month when the finance minister presents her budget proposals for the next fiscal on February 1st (Saturday).