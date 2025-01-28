Explained: Union Budget 2025-26 And The Subsidy Challenge

By Krishnanand
When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for the next financial year on February 1st, a key figure will be the allocation for subsidies. Subsidies essentially provide assistance to the needy and impoverished sections of society, who constitute a significant support base for any government. The Union government provides three primary subsidies to the needy and farmers: food, fuel, and fertilizer.
Food subsidies aim to provide affordable food grains to a vast majority of Indians. On the other hand, fuel subsidies are intended to reduce the burden of energy consumption on the poor by keeping the prices of kerosene oil and domestic cooking gas below certain levels for intended beneficiaries. Fertilizer subsidies aim to ensure the supply of affordable urea and other nutrient-based fertilizers to Indian farmers.
The Central government presented a record budget of over Rs 48 lakh crore for the current financial year ending in March this year. Of this, over Rs 37 lakh crore was allocated for revenue expenditure and over Rs 11 lakh crore for capital expenditure.
Revenue expenditure does not result in the creation of any physical assets for the government and includes expenses such as salaries, wages, pensions, interest payments, debt servicing, subsidy payments, and other operational expenses. Capital expenditure, on the other hand, involves spending on the creation of infrastructure such as buildings, roads, railways, airports, seaports, schools, colleges, and hospitals.
Of the Rs 37 lakh crore in revenue expenditure this year, the government proposed to spend Rs 4.28 lakh crore, or nearly 9% of the total budgeted expenditure, on subsidies. In other words, for every 10 rupees spent by the government in this financial year (FY 2024-25), one rupee will be allocated as financial assistance to the poor and needy sections of society, including the country's farmers.
Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union government is required to present its total estimated receipts and expenditures to Parliament for a financial year, known as the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) or the Union Budget.
Food Subsidy
The food security bill, which covers the expenditure on providing subsidized food grains to the poor and needy, constitutes the largest portion of the Union government's subsidy bill. For example, the actual food subsidy bill for FY 2022-23 was Rs 2.73 lakh crore. The following year, the government aimed to reduce the food subsidy bill by over Rs 75,000 crore, a cut of nearly 28%.
However, despite the government's intention to reduce the burden of food subsidies to below Rs 2 lakh crore, the revised estimate showed an increase to over Rs 2.12 lakh crore, an increase of Rs 15,000 crore for FY 2023-24. The actual food subsidy bill for FY 2023-24 will be known early next month when the finance minister presents her budget proposals for the next fiscal on February 1st (Saturday).
Fertilizer Subsidy
The second-largest component is the fertilizer subsidy. This subsidy is not directly paid to farmers but to fertilizer producers. For the current financial year, the government has allocated Rs 1.65 lakh crore under this head: Rs 1.19 lakh crore for urea subsidy and Rs 45,000 crore for nutrient-based subsidies to farmers. However, past experience suggests a tendency for an increase in both budgetary allocation and actual expenditure in this area.
For example, for FY 2023-24, Finance Minister Sitharaman allocated Rs 1.31 lakh crore for urea subsidy and Rs 44,000 crore for nutrient-based subsidies. However, the revised figures for the previous fiscal showed a marginal decline in urea subsidy expenditure while the nutrient-based subsidy bill jumped from Rs 44,000 crore to over Rs 60,000 crore, an increase of over 37%.
Fuel Subsidy
With the deregulation of petrol and diesel prices, the fuel subsidy bill of the Union government has decreased substantially over the years. For the current financial year, the government is expected to spend only Rs 12,000 crore on fuel subsidies. For the current financial year, the central government has allocated Rs 11,925 crore for LPG subsidy, which was over Rs 12,000 crore for FY 2023-24.
Other Subsidies
In addition to these three main subsidies, the Central government spends nearly Rs 50,000 crore on other subsidies, bringing the total subsidy bill for the current financial year to Rs 4.28 lakh crore.
For example, the Centre has allocated nearly Rs 30,000 crore for interest subsidies to different sections of society. This includes subsidies for various scholarship schemes, housing schemes, interest subvention on the National Electricity Fund, among others.
The Centre has also allocated nearly Rs 18,000 crore for subsidies on various market intervention schemes and price stabilization funds when the government intervenes in market prices to control inflation. In these cases, the government procures commodities at market prices but sells them at a subsidized rate to consumers.
Note: Some figures in the story have been rounded off.
