Explained: How Chennai Airport Handled 24 Hoax Bomb Threats In 3 Months - All You Need To Know

Chennai: The recent surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines has pushed security agencies and airports under immense pressure. In the last one-week, 100 bomb threats were issued to airports and flights across the country.

The threats were issued either through emails or phone calls or social media platforms. Senior officials of the central security forces and the Ministry of Home Affairs are holding meetings to identify the perpetrators and suggest measures for ensuring safety of the passengers.

Chennai airport has received a total of 24 hoax bomb threats in three months. On Monday, the airport director's office received a threat mail informing that bombs were planted in five aircraft at Chennai airport.

After getting the threat mail, bomb squad teams and sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search at the airport but it turned out to be a hoax. Subsequently, the Chennai airport police and the cybercrime police are investigating the incident along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

How security handles it?

In view of the frequent incidents of bomb threats, measures are being taken to intensify security at Chennai airport. An official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said security checks are held whenever a threat is received.

“Bomb threats are being sent through emails to Chennai Airport. After getting any threat mail, consultation meeting is held with airport officials, CISF personnel, customs officials and Chennai airport police and security checks are conducted," he said adding that if the threat mentions a particular flight and its departure then the aircraft is immediately checked by bomb experts with the help of sniffer dogs. Also, an investigation is launched in connection with the threat, he said.

Protocol is same

All the bomb threats that have been received so far have been found to be hoax, the senior official said. However, as a precautionary measure for the safety of the passengers, every time a bomb threat is received, the entire Chennai airport is inspected with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb squads.

"Moreover, the Chennai airport police are conducting an investigation in collaboration with the cybercrime police regarding the emails from where the threats were issued," he added.

Special teams formed by local police

Station House Officer of Chennai airport police station said, "We have set up a special force to nab these anti-social elements who make bomb threats. We have already arrested four perpetrators of bomb threats to flights in the last one year."

Prasanna (27), a resident of Thanjavur district was arrested for sending a bomb threat to Chennai airport through a fake email address. Further investigation revealed he had created the mail address in his name and sent a bomb threat to the Chennai airport to take revenge against some person.

Similarly, a few days ago, two school students were arrested for making a bomb threat by contacting the Chennai airport control room over the phone and they were issued a warning and their parents were summoned.