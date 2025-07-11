Experts Warn Of Flawed Criteria, Solo Training and Growth As DGCA Prepares For Ranking Flying Schools

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant regulatory change aimed at enhancing pilot training in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a first-of-its-kind national ranking, effective October 1, for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

The unprecedented initiative, as no regulator around the world ranks aviation schools it regulates, is supposed to create some uniformity, transparency, and accountability in India's disparate aviation training space. Although DGCA has said the new system will improve the quality and safety of flight training, not everyone in the aviation ecosystem is sure of it.

Experts are worried that a regulatory ranking structure, though well-meaning, could create unintended disincentives for innovation, transparency, and growth, particularly if not refined a bit.

“This should be refined and just a little more study should be done on it and then it should be written,” a senior aviation expert told ETV Bharat, requesting anonymity.



A first in the World: Regulator-led ranking of aviation schools

Starting this October, FTOs across India will be assigned ranks of A++, A+, A, or B based on data-driven assessments. The rankings will be updated biannually—on April 1 and October 1, and are expected to influence student choices, institutional practices, and regulatory oversight.



Why the DGCA Is Introducing Rankings



According to the DGCA, the ranking system has a fourfold purpose:



1. Standardisation of Training Quality: Offering a consistent national benchmark for comparing pilot training institutions.

2. Transparency and Accountability: Providing students and stakeholders access to verified performance data.

3. Informed Choices for Aspiring Pilots: Helping students assess schools beyond cost and location.

4. Support for Regulatory Oversight: Identifying top performers for incentives and underperformers for intervention.



The ranking framework is being introduced in the backdrop of growing concerns around flight training safety incidents, inconsistent teaching standards and lack of visibility into training quality across India’s over 35 operational FTOs.

The DGCA said FTOs falling in “B” category would be issued formal advisories and asked to take corrective action. Rankings will be released on April 1 and October 1 every year and institutions will be evaluated based on a set of performance metrics, from safety records to infrastructure and training hours logged.

“DGCA has started ranking, which is very important because there has to be some quality control of training organisations,” noted Subhash Goyal, aviation expert. “In view of the unfortunate recent tragic accident, it is important that people should be given perfect flying training. Across the world, such ranking is done by IATA,” he said.

Experts' concerns: “Wrong parameters could hurt more than help”

Despite DGCA’s assurances, critics of the move argue that the new framework may backfire if the evaluation criteria are not rethought. A senior industry expert, while praising the motive, slammed the execution. “If a school has 10 aircrafts, it will not bring another 20. It will think that its accident incidents will increase due to which its ranking will deteriorate. So, the school will not introduce new infrastructure and aircraft,” the expert opined.



One of the most contentious concerns is the potential penalisation of larger institutions with more aircraft and higher flying hours. Experts argue that more flying naturally leads to more exposure to incidents—not necessarily a sign of poor training. “In flying organizations whose formation is four times less than others, such incident will be very less. How can you share it between both the companies? These things are wrong,” the expert emphasized.

The experts further pointed out that linking rankings to reported incidents might actually discourage FTOs from transparently reporting safety concerns to the regulator. “If your rating is correct then it will not give the correct report to DGCA because if the security petition is filed after the DGCA organization's marks are cut, then no one will really want to submit the report.”

Ground reality: Dolo flying and unsafe training may rise

According to experts, the framework may indirectly encourage risky behaviors such as "dolo flying" a colloquial term referring to unofficial safety pilots accompanying trainees without formal instructor credentials, due to fear of accidents harming institutional rankings.

“If a new child flies a plane alone, there is a high possibility of him/her crashing the plane. In such a situation, they will stop sending children alone and will always send instructors. So you are doing such a mendis to train and teach new children.”

This unintended consequence, they argue, could ironically dilute flight readiness and real-world confidence among student pilots, especially in solo flying—a crucial component of training.

Outdated aircraft, Unfair metrics

The ranking formula also fails to take into account the age and condition of training aircraft, an oversight that could skew data unfairly. “These people should pay attention to how old the planes are because no one is refining the parameters in this. The ranking should be done according to how many accidents are happening to the old planes. The concept is good but its implementation is very poor.”

Instead of just rewarding the frequency of flights or the lack of accidents, experts say the DGCA should integrate a nuanced system that accounts for:

1. Age and maintenance history of aircraft

2. Total flying hours versus incidents

3. Training quality and instructor qualifications

4. Infrastructure availability like simulators, airstrips, weather stations

Will the move deter Indian pilots from going abroad?

India has the largest pilot training ecosystem in South Asia, but ironically, most graduates seek employment or advanced training abroad. Experts say this trend needs to be reversed, and the ranking system alone may not be enough to retain talent.

“The thing that needs to be done is that the children of India should not go out of India to work, they should stay in India only. Some such policy should be brought,” the expert told ETV Bharat. “90% of the children from Indian flying schools are going abroad to Bhup Line Schools.”

Unless the ranking framework is part of a larger strategy, such as improving salaries, enhancing infrastructure, and signing international recognition agreements, India may still remain a stepping stone for global pilots rather than a destination.

Students may benefit, but will it Last?

One segment likely to benefit from the new system is aspiring pilots. For years, many students have chosen FTOs based on proximity or lower fees, unaware of the huge variance in training quality. The new ranking system may finally bring visibility to performance metrics, helping them make more informed decisions.

“It is good for students… when they are choosing school they will choose A++ school,” the expert admitted, though warning that the benefits may not be sustained unless the ranking system itself evolves.

Final takeaway: Bold move, but needs overhaul

DGCA’s ranking plan has certainly stirred India’s aviation training sector. In a country projected to be the third-largest aviation market globally by 2030, the move could not have come at a more crucial time. However, the success of this framework will depend on how willing the DGCA is to listen to ground-level feedback and adapt.

An aviation expert summed it up aptly, “It is a good step, but it is counter-productive.” For now, stakeholders, students, instructors, and institutions alike, will await October 1 not just for a report card, but for clarity on whether India is ready to lead the skies with safety, integrity, and innovation.

Key Highlights:

1. DGCA to launch biannual ranking of Indian flying schools starting October 1.

2. FTOs will be graded A++, A+, A, or B based on training quality, safety, and operational parameters.

3. Experts warn that poorly designed metrics may penalise larger institutions and discourage transparency.

4. Fear of losing rank may lead to “dolo flying” and over-supervised training, weakening solo pilot confidence.

5. Ranking doesn’t account for aircraft age or infrastructure strength.

6. Move may benefit students, but long-term success hinges on broader aviation reforms.