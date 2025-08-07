ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Suggest Increasing Priority Area For Great Indian Bustards In Rajasthan: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court about a suggestion to add an extra 850 square kilometer area in priority Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) habitats in Rajasthan.

These critically endangered birds are particularly found in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the alarming decrease in their numbers can be attributed to frequent collisions with overhead power transmission lines, including those of solar plants, near their habitats.

They have lateral vision as their eyes are on the sides of their head and they find it difficult to change their course of flight when confronted with a live wire.

Observing the birds were an endangered species, requiring urgent protection, the apex court in March last year formed an expert committee to suggest areas for underground laying of power transmission lines in priority and potential GIB habitats in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said initially, around 99,000 square kilometer (sq km) area was held up in Rajasthan and Gujarat where renewable energy projects could not take place for conservation of GIBs.

Referring to the March 2024 verdict, Bhati said the top court set up the committee, which has submitted two reports, one each for Rajasthan and Gujarat. She said the judgement referred to priority and potential areas.

Bhati said the committee opined an original priority area of around 13,000 sq km in Rajasthan should remain sacrosanct and remain a priority area.

"Additionally, the committee has recommended 850 sq km to be added as an additional priority area which should remain sacrosanct," she said, pointing out a dissent note in the report over some aspects.