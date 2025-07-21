ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Suggest Inclusive Strategy For Growth In Medical And Wellness Tourism

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Experts have suggested certain strategies to usher in transformative growth in medical and wellness tourism in the country including bringing together thought leaders and policymakers across healthcare sector and integrate centuries-old wellness traditions to make India a better destination for medical value travel.

Highlighting the key recommendations and suggestions given during the discussion, Dr Subhash Goyal, chairman of Aviation and Tourism expert committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, told ETV Bharat, “There is need for a nationwide ecosystem built on trust, accessibility and quality to support the growing demand for medical and wellness travel and a unified national policy to provide a standardized experience for international patients as India’s medical tourism sector is highly fragmented, with six ministries and multiple sectors involved.’

Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), said, "The government should come forward and promote health care and wellness tourism in India as well as abroad to grow this sector. Currently, most of the hospitals have their tie ups with outside the countries that's why health care tourism come to India."

Experts suggested promotion of Indian traditional healing and wellness measures to create an alternate economy, unified National and State-Level Heal in India Missions, and formation of treatment and wellness tourism clusters.

On health care and wellness tourism, Satinder Pal Singh, tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, “All kinds of tourism help our economy grow. I have noticed patients from our neighbouring countries often visit India for medical tourism because treatment is much cheaper in India than in several other countries.”

He added, “If patients from other nations come to India for treatment then it will definitely help generate employment opportunities and the hotel industry because during treatments of dental or skin ailments, people don’t prefer to get admitted for several days. They visit hospitals for a few hours then return back to their hotel rooms or start visiting tourist places which obviously help grow tourism,” Singh said.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with KPMG in India, has launched its flagship report titled “Heal in India: Catalysing Medical and Wellness Tourism for a Healthier Global Future.” The report outlines a transformative national strategy that integrates India’s clinical expertise with its centuries-old wellness traditions, aiming to make the country the world’s most trusted destination for Medical Value Travel (MVT).