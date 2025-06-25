Experts Flag Logistical Hurdles As CBSE Plans Two Class 10 Board Exams

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its plan to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from the 2026 academic year, experts have praised it as an encouraging change but raised concerns about potential logistical and operational challenges. The board argued that the move was in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 goals of reducing student pressure, but school administrators warned that more exams mean a burden on already overstretched resources.

Appreciation from experts

“In light of the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020, and thinking of the future of the children, CBSE decided against conducting the 10th board examination twice, which is encouraging,” said Shivani Jain, National President, All School Parents Association.

“This move will ease the pressure on students, and it truly resonates with the spirit of the New Education Policy by making learning more holistic,” said Sangeeta, Principal, KIIT School. “It will ensure that every learner gets a fair chance to improve without losing hope, something we deeply value in today’s education landscape.”

Sangeeta said that this decision would help students choose the subjects of their choice in Class 11 by giving the board examination again to get the required marks. “This will allow improving the mental condition of those children who take any wrong step due to low marks,” she said.

Experts warn of challenges

While the intent behind this move is widely appreciated, school administrators and educators warn of the operational and pedagogical challenges involved.

Satvir Sharma, Principal of Vidya Bal Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Delhi, said that if the exams were held in February, then there would be a shortage of teachers to check the answer sheets in March. “At that time, house exams are going on in schools, and their results also have to be prepared. Similarly, there will be a shortage of teachers in the second exam as well, because at that time, schools have summer vacations,” he said.

Trilok Singh Bist, an educational evangelist, told ETV Bharat that the announcement sounds like a “good initiative” to give two boards to the students, but it will add extra responsibilities for schools.

“The centralised evaluations twice in a year will leave many fewer instructional days for teaching and learning. Seriousness among students regarding boards may decline too,” he said.

“Indeed, with teachers already juggling multiple tasks, the logistical burden of conducting two high-stakes examinations could stretch school resources thin. Moreover, the academic calendar might see reduced instructional time, potentially diluting the quality of classroom engagement,” Bist said.

Students speak

Daksh, who studies in class 10, said, “If board exams are held twice a year, the pressure of studies on students will be reduced and their results will improve.”

Another student, Prince, said that this would improve the level of education. “Students who used to prepare for exams once will now feel less stressed by giving the exam twice. Earlier, students used to feel pressured when the exam came once. Because the syllabus was very big,” he added.

Satish, whose son is a student of class 10, said that “if board exams are held twice a year. Then the syllabus will be a little shorter. Due to which children will be able to prepare for the exam well without any stress.”