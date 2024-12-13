ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Emphasise On Promotion, Training In Ornamental Fisheries Sector

New Delhi: The fisheries experts emphasised work on the ground level for the development of the ornamental fisheries sector which needs to be promoted actively to support hobbyists, farmers, and professionals in this industry. The aim of the promotion of ornamental fisheries will be to provide comprehensive information about fish care, breeding, maintenance, and proper upkeep of aquariums.

India is home to over 374 indigenous freshwater ornamental fish species and over 700 indigenous marine ornamental fish species. As reported by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), India has exported 244 MT ornamental fishers of Rs 28 crore during the year 2023-24, as per the information from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Dr Atul Kumar Jain, fisheries sector expert and (Retired) Senior Scientist of ICAR-CIFE, told ETV Bharat, "We have already sent several recommendations to the government in this regard. The focus point is a hobby which needs to be promoted. Several aquarium galleries should be set up at tourist places which will help to attract tourists and increase the hobby of keeping aquarium fish at homes or offices."

Jain highlighted, "Manufacturing industries related to aquarium accessories should be set up in India to provide cheaper and affordable rates on accessories that will help to grow hobby towards ornamental fish. At present, we have to import accessories which increase the cost."

Dr. Syed Gulamus Syeddain Zaidi, fisheries sector expert and (Retd) Senior Scientist of ICAR-DCFR, told ETV Bharat, “This sector has grown but not that much which it would have developed because of lack of knowledge and promotion. Affordable equipment like filtration systems is to be available in the market for people and most importantly knowledge and proper promotion also needed among ornamental fish keepers.”