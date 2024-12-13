Experts Emphasise On Promotion, Training In Ornamental Fisheries Sector

New Delhi: The fisheries experts emphasised work on the ground level for the development of the ornamental fisheries sector which needs to be promoted actively to support hobbyists, farmers, and professionals in this industry. The aim of the promotion of ornamental fisheries will be to provide comprehensive information about fish care, breeding, maintenance, and proper upkeep of aquariums.
India is home to over 374 indigenous freshwater ornamental fish species and over 700 indigenous marine ornamental fish species. As reported by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), India has exported 244 MT ornamental fishers of Rs 28 crore during the year 2023-24, as per the information from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.
Dr Atul Kumar Jain, fisheries sector expert and (Retired) Senior Scientist of ICAR-CIFE, told ETV Bharat, "We have already sent several recommendations to the government in this regard. The focus point is a hobby which needs to be promoted. Several aquarium galleries should be set up at tourist places which will help to attract tourists and increase the hobby of keeping aquarium fish at homes or offices."
Jain highlighted, "Manufacturing industries related to aquarium accessories should be set up in India to provide cheaper and affordable rates on accessories that will help to grow hobby towards ornamental fish. At present, we have to import accessories which increase the cost."
Dr. Syed Gulamus Syeddain Zaidi, fisheries sector expert and (Retd) Senior Scientist of ICAR-DCFR, told ETV Bharat, “This sector has grown but not that much which it would have developed because of lack of knowledge and promotion. Affordable equipment like filtration systems is to be available in the market for people and most importantly knowledge and proper promotion also needed among ornamental fish keepers.”
However, the Ministry has taken steps to promote ornamental fisheries and for this, it has developed a mobile app “Rangeen Machhli” with aims to support hobbyists, farmers, and professionals in the ornamental fish industry by providing multilingual and reliable information.
The Ministry has initiated several efforts including providing information on popular ornamental fish species and their care, helping local businesses through dynamic directories of aquarium shops, and enhancing knowledge of ornamental aquaculture techniques, thereby empowering fish farmers and shop owners, Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh informed Rajya Sabha.
Nakul Avinash Sadaful, a fisheries expert, told ETV Bharat, "New farmers don't have proper training and lack of marketing this sector does not grow as per expectation. These people need proper training and knowledge to handle ornamental fish."
The fisheries department is implementing the scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for ornamental fisheries development through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India with the highest ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore in the fisheries sector for a period of five years with effect from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25 in all the States and Union Territories.
Further, MPEDA is also performing testing and certification of ornamental fishes meant for export to ensure compliance with the sanitary requirements of importing countries, Ranjan said.