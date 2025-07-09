Experts Call For Expedited Efforts To Remove Manned Level Crossings Following Tamil Nadu Accident

Hyderabad: Following the accident that killed three students when a train collided with a school van at a manned railway crossing in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, concerns have been raised from different sections of society regarding the safety at the crossings.

Experts believe that the Railways should accelerate the removal of manned level crossings using road-over-bridges (ROB), road-under-bridges (RUB), or interlocked systems to minimise the chance of human error leading to accidents.

They said that there is no denying the fact that accidents have significantly come down at level crossings due to the elimination of all unmanned level crossing gates by 2019. However, in the last three years, the Railways failed to achieve its target of constructing road-over-bridge/road-under-bridge to replace manned level crossings.

According to the Railway Ministry data, “As of 01.04.2024, there were 17,083 manned level crossings, out of which 497 manned level crossings have been eliminated up to January 2025.”

"ROBs/RUBs are the ideal replacement for manned LCs. However, if there are issues related to interaction/approvals from the state governments, and the interlocking systems are likely to make faster implementation, priorities should be identified,” Sudhanshu Mani, veteran railway professional and creator of Train 18 and Vande Bharat Express, told PTI.

Mani added that busy crossings should be taken up for ROB/RUB provision. Those which are not likely to be covered early should be covered by the installation of interlocking as a medium-term stopgap measure. "Funds are not a problem today. Execution must be stepped up in this safety-related area,” he said.

Former Director General of the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications echoed Mani and said, "The elimination of level crossings by closure or by the provision of ROBs/RUBs or protection by means of interlocking should be accorded highest priority to improve the safety."

In the interlocked system, signals, points and other track apparatus are interconnected to prevent conflicting train movements. Officials said that interlocked LC gates also need a gatekeeper to open and close them, depending on the train operations. However, if the gate is opened, the signal turns red, preventing trains from operating at that time.

The data presented by the Railway Ministry to the Standing Committee on Railways (2024-25)on March 10 2025 indicated that, in the financial year 2021-22, a target was set to close 1,000 level crossings; however, only 867 were completed. In the following year, 2022-23, the Ministry aimed to eliminate 1,000 level crossings but managed to close just 860.

The progress declined further in 2023-24, with a target of removing 1,100 level crossings, but only 784 were achieved. The rate of closure continued to slow down in 2024-25; by January 2025, only 497 out of the targeted 1,100 level crossings had been removed. The ministry cited the cooperation of state governments, land acquisition, removal of encroachment, and shifting of infringing utilities among the reasons for the delay in completion and commissioning of ROB/RUB works.