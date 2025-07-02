Telangana Factory Blast: Company Says 40 Killed, Experts Blame Lack of Safety Protocols

Hyderabad: Telangana-based Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it lost 40 of its team members in the June 30 explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant, even as it announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident.

According to the government figures, the toll remained at 36 as of Wednesday morning. "It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement.

"Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to an ex gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore (each) to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support," it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will engage with the management of the firm to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to each kin of those who died in the horrific accident. The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

Sigahci also clarified that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant as mentioned in sections of the media. The company said it will continue to send updates as it receives information from the investigations while the plant operations will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days.

Experts Raise Concerns

Experts have raised concerns over the lack of supervision and non-adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the plant. They said that the tragedy could have been avoided if there had been proper safety protocols and monitoring mechanisms in place.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Emeritus Professor, KM Laxman Rao, said, “Accidents can be significantly reduced if a scientific engineering system is established in chemical and pharmaceutical industrial zones.”

“Such a system should function independently and autonomously, with dedicated officials conducting rigorous safety inspections of processes prone to risk. Countries like the USA and Iran already follow such models,” he said.

“The blast in the Sigachi plant could have resulted from cooling system failure, high-temperature operation, or the operator failing to detect minor malfunctions. A critical factor may also have been the lack of real-time monitoring of reactor performance,” Rao added.

Prof. Ramesh Kumar, Principal, College of Technology, Osmania University, expressed doubts about the functioning of the plant’s safety alarm system. “Modern reactors are equipped with multi-level alarm systems. If the reactor malfunctions or overheats, an initial warning is issued, followed by a louder secondary alarm if ignored. If a reactor exploded without any response, it suggests a failure in the chemical process monitoring and alarm systems,” Kumar said.

“The pressure could have rapidly built up, causing an explosion that released air at temperatures as high as 800 degrees Celsius. The extreme heat likely caused most fatalities,” Kumar added.

According to Prof. K. Vidya, Dept. of Chemistry, JNTU-H, the nature of the damage indicates a possible pressure leak in the reactor. “While we can’t confirm it as the sole cause, the intensity of chemical reactions inside reactors means even a small leak can be catastrophic,” Vidya said.

“When the chemical under pressure leaks, it can instantly react with atmospheric oxygen, leading to combustion and explosion. Other factors, possibly heat accumulation or structural issues, may have intensified the blast,” she added.

Chemical Burn Much Worse Than Regular Fire Burns

At the same time, medical experts said that chemical burn injuries, even if limited to just 10-15 per cent of the body, are far more severe than regular fire burns. Many of the injured are in critical condition, suffering from intense internal damage.

Unlike thermal burns from fire, chemical burns penetrate deeper layers of skin, reaching muscles and even bones in some cases. The toxic substances can enter the bloodstream, damaging vital organs like the kidneys and liver, they said.

"A 30 per cent burn in a regular fire might be manageable. But in chemical accidents, even a 10 per cent burn may cause complications equivalent to a 50 per cent burn," specialists warned.

According to experts, chemical burns breach multiple layers of the epidermis and dermis, down to fat, fascia, and muscle. The released toxins can then enter blood vessels and affect internal organs. “In some cases, even small acid spills can lead to severe internal organ damage, doctors said.

Dr. Nagaprasad, Senior Professor at Osmania Hospital, said that they are using advanced skin grafting methods to treat survivors. "For patients with 50–60 per cent burns, we use donor skin grafts to prevent protein loss and infection. These grafts are effective for up to three weeks. Later, we collect skin from the patient’s thighs, abdomen, or back and re-graft it. This can help save lives,” he said.

Outdated Machinery

Sigachi Industries Ltd had been using outdated machinery and workers were compelled to operate it, the FIR registered against the management stated.

The Sangareddy police, based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims, on Monday registered an FIR against the factory management in connection with the explosion under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of BNS.

"The complainant’s father and other employees of the Sigachi company already informed the Sigachi Company management several times regarding change of machinery as they are too old and every possibility of danger may occur and cause heavy loss to the property and men," the FIR said. But those fell on the deaf ears of the company management, and they continued using the old machinery, as a result of which an explosion occurred in the unit, the FIR further said citing the complainant.

The complaint was lodged by Yashwanth Rajanala, whose father Rajanala Venkat Jagan Mohanwas an employee of Sigachi for the past 20 years. Yashwanth further said his father had told the same to his family members several times. But no action from the company’s side, he alleged.

A senior official of the Telangana Fire Department earlier said the company has no NoC from the department. There were no adequate safety measures, including fire alarms and heat sensors in the plant.

"There is a process for obtaining a No Objection Certificate. It is an online process. Once any firm applies online, a committee will decide on it. This unit has not applied for any NOC and hence we have not issued," the official said.

Migrant Workers' Families Left Distraught

Meanwhile, the families of missing workers are roaming the premises of the Sigachi industry in Pashamailaram. Most of the victims are migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand. With language barriers, unfamiliar surroundings, and no clear official communication, many are left confused and heartbroken, pleading for information outside hospitals and the factory gates.

A man holding a photo of a young boy kept asking every official present at the site, “Have you seen him?” The boy in the photo has been identified as Justin (21), who had joined the packing department at Sigachi just two days before the explosion. His sister and uncle said he was on duty during the general shift on Monday.

“We searched every hospital in Patancheru and Miyapur, but no one could tell us anything. We gave our DNA samples, hoping for some news,” they said.

Soni, a woman from Bihar's Darbhanga district, sobbed inconsolably as she described her search for her brother, Lakshmi Mukhiya, a cigar factory worker. “No one is telling us anything. He’s not in any hospital. Will they at least give us his body?” she cried.

Another man, Pappu Yadav, demanded answers about his missing brother-in-law, who was confirmed to be in the factory at the time of the blast.

A seven-month pregnant woman Pooja Kumari has been waiting with her 1.5-year-old son for her husband, Naga Paswan. “We came to Hyderabad for work. I never thought I would be sitting here like this waiting, searching,” she said through tears.

