Experts Apprehensive About Trump's Gold Card Initiative For Indian Grads In US

New Delhi: The recent 'Gold Card' initiative announced by US President Donald Trump that aims to enable American companies to hire Indian graduates from the prestigious US universities has raised eyebrows of Indian foreign policy experts who argue that this could spell trouble for foreign applicants, as the new pathway may attract significantly fewer Indians compared to the existing EB (employment-based) immigration options.

"My understanding is that the Gold Card visa will be a substitute to the American EB-5 given to foreign nationals who invested minimum $8,00,000 in the economy creating 10 full time jobs for the American workers. The number of American companies spending $5 million dollars to hire foreign or Indian workers will be few. So, it will lead to fewer foreign workers being granted visa under this category. Overall, it is bad news for foreigners," Yogesh Gupta, former Indian envoy and foreign affairs expert on US, said.

Gupta opined that Gold Card visa will not impact the H-1B category given to both foreign and Indian professionals. The Trump administration favours the continuation of H-1B visa and changes in this category are yet to be spelt out.

"The Gold Card will bring greater revenues for the US government and the number of applicants will be reduced. It is not yet clear if they will get an expidited US citizenship than the earlier EB-5 visa. It will increase the cost for those availing this visa. In Indian currency, $5 million translates to Rs 44 crores and there will not be many Indians taking this route compared to EB-5. The number of foreigners coming under this category will be reduced leaving more jobs for the Americans. There are fears that unless the applicants are properly screened, it may attract those holding illicit money into the US", Gupta said.

During his first cabinet briefing this week, Trump unveiled the 'Gold Card' initiative for wealthy foreigners, giving them the right to live and work in US, opening paths to citizenship in exchange for $5 million.

Sanjeet Kashyap, a PhD scholar at the Centre for International Politics, JNU said although the full details of the newly-announced Gold Card visa program are still awaited, including the vetting process, prima facie, the scheme is designed to target high net-worth individuals as well as high-skilled immigrants.

"From the perspective of Indian professionals, the newly-proposed scheme may provide an easier pathway to US citizenship, contingent on the willingness of their employees to invest in the program. Given the price tag attached to the easy route to citizenship, it, however, may not solve the massive H-1B visa backlog afflicting most Indian employees," he said.

He pointed out that for US companies facing a shortage of talented individuals in cutting-edge tech sectors, the Gold Card program may come handy in attracting the brightest international talents. The companies may be more than willing to invest in the talent pool if it helps their bottom line by enhancing competitiveness that comes with retaining the graduates contributing to scientific and technological innovation.

"Trump's focus on Indian graduates and highly skilled individuals in general, can be explained through the prism of his domestic political coalition and the current geopolitical situation. The Trump coalition surely involves the MAGA base discontent with illegal immigration, but a section of the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs has also backed and joined the second Trump presidency. It is the Silicon Valley constituency that recognises the value of high-skilled immigrants and might have been able to convince Trump of the need for a reformed immigration system. Internationally, the consistent challenge posed by China's advances in emerging technology has pushed the US to compete better. A reformed immigration system attracting talented international graduates must be an indispensable part of the American strategy to take on China. Trump's offer of an easy pathway to citizenship is, thus, a correct step that holds the potential to address the talent shortfall," he explained.

Asked about the possible challenges Indian graduates may face under the new scheme, Kashyap said, "There is a degree of ambiguity and uncertainty over the details of the scheme, including the vetting process and legality of the scheme itself, since immigration regulation remains the Congressional preserve. In case the Gold Card visa becomes the US policy, the purchasing cost itself imposes a strong barrier to entry. The US companies might not be interested in investing in the expensive visa programs for foreign tech workers involved in, say, routine tasks. To that extent, reforming the other existing skill-based immigration schemes, including the H1B program, might hold more potential for Indian graduates and workers."

What is Gold Card Route to Citizenship?

The concept of 'Gold Card' route to citizenship is based on a proposal for an elite immigration program which will allow wealthy individuals who make significant investments in the US to fast-track their path to citizenship. The idea was to attract high-net-worth individuals who could contribute economically by bringing capital, creating jobs or making other significant investments in the country.

Essentially, this proposal would allow people who invest large sums of money into US-based businesses or ventures to gain residency and, over time, citizenship. The program would incentivise foreign investors and entrepreneurs to move to the US. It was often pitched to benefit the economy while also offering a quicker, more exclusive pathway to citizenship.