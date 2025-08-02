Expert Calls For Strengthening Of One Stop Centres Across The Country

By Santu Das

New Delhi: An expert, who has been working on women and child rights, on Saturday gave a clarion call that the government urgently strengthen the 'One Stop Centres' across the country so that survivors are not "retraumatised" by the very system meant to support them.

The expert also called for regular monitoring of the working of the One Stop Centres across the country.

One Stop Centres provide support and assistance to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces. It also provides services like medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling to these women. As of the date, 812 One Stop Centres are operational across the country, including 11 in the national capital. These centres have assisted more than 10.80 lakh women since their inception, till January this year.

Notably, the demand came days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the authorities over "failing" One Stop Centres.

Hearing the petition filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the High Court came down heavily on the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police for the poor state of One Stop Centres OSCs in the national capital. The High Court asked the authorities to walk ‘the extra mile’ to make these centres for victims of abuse, child marriage, and minors’ pregnancy effective, useful and known.

The High Court directed that there is an urgent need for awareness about the One Stop Centres among all stakeholders, especially police personnel, victims, their parents, NGOs, and the general public. Additionally, it mandated that signboards be displayed near schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stations, marketplaces, and other public locations, providing information about the facilities available at the Centres, as well as the helpline number.

Pointing out that how cases of child marriage and minors’ pregnancies are handled leads to further trauma to the victims of such crimes, the High Court said, “We also direct that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling cases of child pregnancy and child marriages must be circulated, among all, including the police personnel and the personnel managing these centres, and an appropriate circular shall also be issued so that the procedures so developed are followed and complied with.”

Expert On One Stop Centres

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ravi Kant, an expert who has been working for women and children's rights, said, “One Stop Centres were established with a clear purpose after the Nirbhaya tragedy to offer a single-window system of support for women and child survivors of sexual abuse, everything from legal aid to medical assistance. These centres continue to suffer from inadequate resources, a lack of trained staff, and weak accountability. It is imperative that the government urgently strengthen these centres, so survivors are not retraumatised by the very system meant to support them."

Pitching for "strengthening" of One Stop Centres, he emphasised on a regular audit and monitoring of the working of these centres.

Pointing out towards what role the NGO can play in strengthening these centres, Kant said, "NGOs can provide counselling as well as follow up of these cases. Many times, NGOs' counsellors are appointed as support persons, so the entire rehabilitation and follow-up of the case depends on the support person. This has been reiterated by the Supreme Court of India that in every case of child sex abuse, support persons have to be provided."

He said there should be mass awareness initiatives on One Stop Centres across the country.

