Expert Calls For More Protected Areas For Wildlife Conservation In India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A wildlife expert on Thursday called upon the government to declare more protected areas in the country as it provides better protection to wildlife along with increasing their growth in number, including the endangered species and their habitats.

The demand came in the wake of a statement of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the protected areas. "The number of protected areas in the country has increased from 745 in 2014 to 1134 in February 2025. There has been an increase of 18,324.54 sq km area under protected area network in the country during the last decade," the Ministry stated.

Protected areas, particularly National Parks, Sanctuaries, Conservation Reserves and Community Reserves, have been created across the country, covering important habitats, to provide better protection to wildlife, including threatened species and their habitats.

Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 provides for notification of Sanctuaries, National Parks, Conservation Reserves and Community Reserves for according protection to wildlife and its habitats. The government has taken a number of steps to conserve biodiversity and protect wildlife in the country.

Lauding the government for enhancing the ambit of protected areas in the country, Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert emphasised on declaration of more protected areas for better protection of the wildlife.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "There are two key benefits when we declare any forest land as protected area. Firstly, it stops further destruction of any land by commercial activities so the habitat is preserved. The second benefit is implication of wildlife laws because when we declare protected areas then various law related to wildlife protection can be effectively applied. These benefits contribute to the long-term conservation of the endangered species as well as their growth in number," Rupapara said.

Mentioning about Gujarat, the wildlife expert said, "More protected areas should be declared in Gujarat. The population of Asiatic lions has grown significantly. Therefore, there is a need to declare more protected areas."

It may be mentioned that the number of Asiatic lions, which stand as a symbol of India's rich biodiversity, has recorded an increase of 32.19 per cent in their population in Gujarat. The growth in conservation and management is the outcome of several strategic initiatives implemented by the Gujarat government in the state.

"We need to declare more number of protected areas in the country because our forest cover is relatively low as compared to other countries in the world. Although our wildlife and biodiversity are good, our green cover is less," the wildlife expert added.