Expert Calls For Coordinated, Multi-State Strategy To Curb Air Pollution In Northern India

New Delhi: An environmental expert on Wednesday asserted that authorities must act early with a coordinated, multi-state strategy to curb air pollution in the Northern India ahead of winter.

The environment expert also advocated that prior to the winter season, concerned agencies should activate a 'Winter Action Plan' with clear roles and public awareness campaigns. Every year, Northern India experiences severe air pollution during the winter months due to various factors including stubble burning.

The environmental expert's call for adopting a multi-state strategy came a day after Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting on Delhi-NCR air quality in Delhi with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi Government, NCR States and other concerned agencies.

He assessed the measures being implemented for the prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR, which includes the installation of an online continuous emission monitoring station and its oversight, the installation of air pollution control devices, collection and disposal of waste through an Integrated Management Plan, as well as the enhancement of the mechanized road sweeper network and other related matters.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on greening of Delhi and NCR by initiating tree plantations under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in a mission-oriented approach. Yadav expressed his commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders and citizens to enhance air quality in the country, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region and its surrounding areas.

Steps taken by government to tackle air pollution in Delhi and other Northern states

National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is being initiated by the Union Ministry of Environment , Forest and Climate Change with the objective of improving air quality in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities/urban agglomerations across 24 States/Union Territories, by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

There are a total of six non-attainment cities in the Delhi NCR region, among which three cities – Delhi, Alwar, and Noida – receive funding under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), while the other three cities – Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Faridabad – are supported by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.