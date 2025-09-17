Expert Calls For Coordinated, Multi-State Strategy To Curb Air Pollution In Northern India
The environment expert also advocated that prior to winter season, concerned agencies should activate a 'Winter Action Plan' with clear roles and public awareness campaigns.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: An environmental expert on Wednesday asserted that authorities must act early with a coordinated, multi-state strategy to curb air pollution in the Northern India ahead of winter.
Every year, Northern India experiences severe air pollution during the winter months due to various factors including stubble burning.
The environmental expert's call for adopting a multi-state strategy came a day after Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting on Delhi-NCR air quality in Delhi with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi Government, NCR States and other concerned agencies.
He assessed the measures being implemented for the prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR, which includes the installation of an online continuous emission monitoring station and its oversight, the installation of air pollution control devices, collection and disposal of waste through an Integrated Management Plan, as well as the enhancement of the mechanized road sweeper network and other related matters.
Additionally, emphasis was placed on greening of Delhi and NCR by initiating tree plantations under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in a mission-oriented approach. Yadav expressed his commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders and citizens to enhance air quality in the country, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region and its surrounding areas.
Steps taken by government to tackle air pollution in Delhi and other Northern states
National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is being initiated by the Union Ministry of Environment , Forest and Climate Change with the objective of improving air quality in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities/urban agglomerations across 24 States/Union Territories, by engaging all relevant stakeholders.
There are a total of six non-attainment cities in the Delhi NCR region, among which three cities – Delhi, Alwar, and Noida – receive funding under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), while the other three cities – Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Faridabad – are supported by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.
City action plans aimed at enhancing air quality have been initiated for execution in all six identified cities. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was developed for the Delhi-NCR area to address the problem of sudden increases in air pollution levels. The updated GRAP was released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in December 2024, and additional instructions were provided for its execution.
Actions specified for various Air Quality Index (AQI) levels under the GRAP are activated periodically by a sub-committee established by the CAQM.
The other measures include control of emissions from stubble burning in Delhi-NCR. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in 2018 launched scheme for providing subsidy for purchase of crop residue management machinery and establishment of custom hiring centres (CHCs) in NCT of Delhi and the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for in-situ management of paddy straw.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmental activist BS Vohra said, "To curb Northern India's winter air pollution, authorities must act early with a coordinated, multi-state strategy. Key actions must include preventing stubble burning through farmer support and alternatives, enforcing emission norms on vehicles and industries, controlling construction dust, and improving waste management."
He emphasized on the need for better public transport, green infrastructure, and real-time air quality monitoring. "Before winter, agencies should activate a Winter Action Plan with clear roles, emergency measures (like anti-smog guns), and public awareness campaigns. Success hinges on strict enforcement, inter-state cooperation, and investment in clean technologies," Vohra said.
The environmental expert asserted without proactive planning, winter smog will remain an annual health and environmental crisis. He further said, "Air pollution is a nationwide issue, though Delhi often becomes the focal point due to its visibility and the severity of the problem here. But it must always be kept in mind that Delhi experiences significantly higher air pollution levels than many other parts of India due to a combination of factors, such as heavy vehicular traffic, industrial emissions, construction dust, and seasonal crop burning in neighboring states."
He added, "Moreover, its geographical location and weather patterns, especially in winter, traps pollutants in the air, worsening the situation. Compared to cities like Bangalore or Chennai, and hill stations with cleaner air, Delhi often records dangerous AQI levels."
