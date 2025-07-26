Expelled RJD Leader Tej Pratap To Contest Bihar Assembly Polls As Independent Candidate From Mahua

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav announced on Saturday that he would contest the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. He is currently an MLA from the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district.

"I will contest the poll from Mahua. I had said this earlier also. His opponents would start itching on this. Let them itch... I have accepted the challenge and I will enter the elections with full strength and vigour," Tej Pratap told media persons in Patna.

People close to him said that he could contest as an independent, as he has been expelled from the RJD for six years, as he has no registered party of his own as of now. He has formed a 'Team Tej Pratap' on social media platforms to disseminate his views, publicise activities and listen to the people's problems.

"Team Tej Pratap Yadav is a platform to reach out to the people. This time, the uncle (read Nitish Kumar) will not become the Chief Minister. We will support any candidate who talks about youth, employment, education, and health. I will stand with them with full strength," Tej Pratap added.

It may be recalled that Lalu disowned and expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD for six years following his revelation on social media about being in a relationship with a girl Anushka Yadav for the past 12 years. Several photos and videos of them (Tej Pratap – Anushka) went viral on the internet.

However, he is currently married to former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai. They are living separately, and their divorce case is currently pending before the family court in Patna.

Lalu took action against Tej Pratap even though he deleted his social media posts about the girl and claimed that his accounts were hacked. However, Tej Pratap has not spoken anything against his parents, younger brother and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, or any other member of his family till now.

The Assembly polls are expected to be held in November this year.

