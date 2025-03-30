Expelled BJP MLA Yatnal Hints At Floating 'Hindu Party' In Karnataka

Vijayapura: Rebel Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who was recently expelled from the party, hinted at the possibility of launching a new Hindu party on Sunday if the saffron party decides to continue B Y Vijayendra as state president and supports his father B S Yediyurappa's dynasty politics.

Speaking to the media, Yatnal said, "I will take the next decision based on the public opinion. We will do what the people say. We will not leave the people. We do not see a future here (BJP). The Yediyurappa family is trying to corner Hindu leaders. If the opinions are in favour of a new political party, we will float it on the next Vijayadashami."

"Vijayendra is the reason for the moral degradation of the BJP in Karnataka. We will start a campaign asking whether we need another political party that protects Sanatana Dharma and is pro-development. We will collect people's opinions on this issue. Today, I am getting calls even from abroad saying, 'You form a party and we will give you money.' Yesterday (Saturday), someone came to Bengaluru to tell me that he would donate Rs 11 lakhs to form a party," he added.

He repeatedly said that he has been getting messages from Hindu workers across the state, asking to form a "Hindu party" in Karnataka, as Hindus here are not safe under the state BJP, which he accused of having "adjustment" with CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.

"We will start creating awareness on this issue from today itself. Many people are telling me that a party should be formed in the state to protect the Hindus. If you give leadership to the Yediyurappa family, the BJP will lose miserably in the state. Hindus vote because the BJP will protect Hindus. They vote because the BJP provides development and is honest. But the Yediyurappa family has done nothing. Yediyurappa even took back the Rs 125 crore that was given for the development of Vijayapura city," Yatnal alleged.

The BJP on Wednesday expelled Yatnal from the primary membership of the party for six years, for repeated violation of the party discipline. "People who strongly advocate Hindutva are being suppressed in the party because of the selfishness of Yediyurappa's son. Even today, I am suppressed because of the persistence of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa for the sake of their dynastic politics," Yatnal said.

"Yediyurappa has been trampling on Hindutva leaders for the selfishness of his son. Now Yediyurappa and Vijayendra have done the work of trampling on me because they want to continue their political lineage. I request the BJP high command that if such lineage and corrupt people are not removed, the people's trust will be lost. If you portray Vijayendra as the next Chief Minister, the people of the state will decide for the development of the state, free from corruption and to protect Sanatana Dharma. Vijayendra is a corrupt person. Yediyurappa had gone to jail because of him once. If such a family is to continue, the Hindu activists and people of this country will make a decision. There are allegations of forgery against him; his name is behind the PSI and 40 per cent commission scam," he said.

Noting that PM Modi repeatedly states in his speeches that there is no place for dynasty and adjustment politics, and corruption in the BJP, Yatnal said, "My fight is not against PM Modi, not against the party. If they (BJP) want the Yediyurappa family, we will take the next decision freely. People are asking us to form a Hindu party from Chamarajanagar to Bidar, from the coast to Kolar."