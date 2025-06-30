Expansion Of Visa Programme Reflection Of Enduring Partnership: UAE Envoy Alshaali

New Delhi: The expansion of the United Arab Emirates' visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals is a reflection of its enduring partnership with India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, the envoy of the Gulf nation, said. The UAE's mission in New Delhi has reaffirmed the significance of the expanded visa-on-arrival policy for Indian nationals, positioning it as a key milestone in advancing bilateral ties and people-to-people engagement.

India has emerged as a cornerstone of the UAE's tourism success, with approximately 4.5 million Indians visiting the country in 2023, according to estimates. Indian passport holders with valid residence permits from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival at all UAE entry points.

The expanded eligibility, which has been implemented since February 13, represents a significant step in broadening and simplifying travel between India and the UAE, according to the embassy. This expansion adds to the existing eligibility criteria, which allow Indian nationals to obtain a visa on arrival if they hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued here, Ambassador Alshaali emphasised the significance of deeper people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. "The expansion of the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals is a reflection of our enduring partnership with India. It is a practical step that will make it easier for families to reconnect, professionals to collaborate, and businesses to grow across borders," he said.

"As two dynamic and forward-looking nations, we are committed to building even stronger bridges between our people and economies," he said. Coordinated efforts to enhance connectivity, streamline visa processes, and foster investment will ensure that tourism remains a key area of growth in economic ties between the two countries, a recent report by the India-UAE CEPA Council said.

The India-UAE bilateral ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The bilateral trade and investment ties witnessed a major expansion after the two sides inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022.

For countries with deep economic, cultural, and strategic linkages like the UAE and India, mobility is not only a logistical necessity but a symbol of mutual trust, the UAE embassy said in the statement. "By removing barriers to entry and enabling smoother cross-border movement, visa-on-arrival initiatives foster more dynamic connections between citizens, investors, students, and professionals, reinforcing the bilateral partnership at every level," it added.