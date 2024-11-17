'Beijing Move Strategic, No Reason For India To Celebrate:' Ex-Army Official On India-China Disengagement

New Delhi: For years, India and China are engaged in military skirmishes leading to strained relations. Now that in a breakthrough, Indian and Chinese soldiers have completely pulled out of the Depsang and Demchok regions, the time is now to assess this deal. Should India agree with Xi's proposals this time, helping to achieve a permanent solution to the border issue? Can China be trusted yet?

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Defence expert Major General (Retd) SP Sinha, said, “This retreat is strategic, allowing China to wait for an opportune moment to reassert its ambitions. Once a favourable political situation arises, it is likely that China will resume its expansionist activities. Therefore, any current calm should not be mistaken for a lasting peace. It is imperative that we remain fully prepared—militarily, politically, and in terms of leadership—to ensure that China does not attempt to advance its agenda”.

Sinha said, “China is a nation that lacks reliability. Historical evidence supports this assertion. The country has consistently adhered to a policy of advancing two steps while retreating one. This expansionist approach has been evident since the era of Mao Zedong, who asserted that China should aspire to be the foremost global power. This ambition has given rise to China's expansionist strategies, characterized by a salami-slicing technique and the aforementioned two steps forward, one step back policy”.

“When faced with pressure or adversity, China tends to withdraw temporarily, biding its time until it can regain its footing and reassert itself. Understanding this aspect of China's behaviour leads me to conclude that I have no trust in the nation. Despite China's frequent signing of agreements, it has a poor track record of honouring them domestically. This situation is unlikely to change”, added the Defence expert.

He explained that currently, China finds itself in a precarious position, particularly with the emergence of India as a significant international and military power. "Consequently, China has little option but to retreat, which I view as a 'tactical withdrawal".

Although, the recent disengagement in Depsang and Demchok is a promising development, it is premature to celebrate. The lack of patrolling in other parts of Ladakh in recent years leaves India uncertain about the full extent of military and civilian infrastructure that China has established in these regions, although satellite imagery suggests significant construction efforts. Genuine de-escalation and troop withdrawal are still distant goals.

Until both parties can agree on a clear definition of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and find a sustainable resolution, India must proceed with caution. Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, next week. This meeting may mark the inaugural ministerial-level interaction between the two countries following the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The discussions are set to occur during the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM-Plus) event in Laos.

If the meeting happens, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will strongly convey to China that there is a pressing need to delineate the border.Secondly, achieving peace at the border is essential for fostering a positive relationship between the two nations.Thirdly, for China to maintain peace, harmony, and a strong friendship with India, it is imperative that China demonstrates a tangible commitment to these values. Singh will make it clear that this commitment cannot be merely verbal; it must be translated into action on the ground. It is not enough to make promises; actions must align with words.

This will also be the first time the Defence Ministers have met since April last year, when China's Li Shangfu travelled to Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This is the second in a series of planned high-level meetings - after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Russia last month.

Further, the defence expert hailed the India-China disengagement as an 'important development', while noting that the political leadership, especially the Prime Minister of India, deserves recognition for influencing China to change its stance and retreat. However, the question remains: will this solution last? The answer is no; it is not a lasting solution.

"A permanent resolution will only come if China acknowledges our international border, but even then, China may not adhere to it in the future. This shift happened under pressure.China and Pakistan cannot be trusted, and this is a crucial point to understand. Therefore, India must remain vigilant. How should India prepare for this situation? What should be our approach? Should we aim for better relations moving forward? Our strategy regarding China needs to be multi-faceted", he said.

Major general SP Sinha said that on a domestic level, India need to focus on a direct economic relationship. "By impacting China economically, we can gain leverage. Money plays a significant role; with financial resources, we can defend ourselves, maneuver strategically, and acquire military equipment", he stated.