Poll of Polls: Congress Likely to Win Haryana; Hung House in J&K with Edge to Cong-NC

Hyderabad: Many exit polls have predicted the return of Congress in Haryana while hinting at a hung house in Jammu and Kashmir. The exit polls indicate an edge to the Congress-National Conference alliance in J and K.

Both Haryana and J&K Assemblies have 90 members each with the counting for both the states going to be taken up on October 8. With the poll of exit polls favouring it in Haryana and its alliance in J&K, there is an upbeat mood in the Congress camp. If Congress wins in Haryana, it is going to be a significant comeback for the grand old party in the Hindi heartland state. The magic figure to form the governments in both the states is 46.

Haryana Exit Polls:

People's Pulse exit poll has given 49 to 61 to Congress in Haryana and 20 to 32 to BJP.

As per Dhruv Research exit poll, Congress is likely to win 50 to 64 seats and BJP 22 to 32 votes.

Dainik Bhaskar exit polls predict 35 to 40 seats to Congress in Haryana while the BJP is likely to win 20 to 25 seats.

According to Republic P-Marq and Matrize exit poll, Congress is expected to win 55 to 62 seats in Haryana and BJP 18 to 24 seats.