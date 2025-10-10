ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Konkan Enhanced Interoperability Of India, UK Navies, Says Official

Mumbai: Exercise Konkan has allowed the navies of India and the UK to enhance interoperability, and it displayed their ability to operate and integrate two blue water carrier navies, Commodore James Blackmore, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, said on Friday.

Exercise Konkan, an eight-day mega wargame in the western Indian Ocean, commenced on October 5 and will continue till October 12. While the sea phase ended on October 8, the UK Navy is scheduled to participate in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the western coast of India on October 14.

The exercise is being held amid UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's two-day visit to India, which culminated on Thursday. The sea phase of the exercise encompassed complex maritime operational drills, focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. Both participating nations had deployed frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore-based air assets.

While the UK had its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, the Indian Navy deployed its indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.