India-Japan Army Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ to Begin on February 25; Will Last Fortnight

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The sixth iteration of the joint military drill between India and Japan, known as "Exercise Dharma Guardian," will take place at the Mahajan field firing range in Bikaner from February 25 to March 9. The significance of this training exercise lies in the security issues that both countries face against the backdrop of the current global scenario.

This exercise will involve cooperative operations at the platoon level in urban, semi-urban, and forest environments. During this, Japanese Ground Self Defense Forces will participate in exercises in desert conditions for the first time. Through the exercise, the Indian Army will understand Japan's strategy against China in the East China Sea. The war exercise will last for two weeks. The first exercise between the Indian Army and Japanese Army took place in Mizoram in 2018. It is noteworthy that recently the Indian Army took part in 'Exercise Desert Cyclone' with the UAE Army at Mahajan Field Firing Range.

After this, in the year 2019 as well, the second season of exercises was completed in Mizoram. After conducting exercises in Belagavi, Karnataka in 2022, last year the Indian Army reached the Imazu city of Japan to participate in the exercises.

In the joint exercise between India and Japan, there will be experiences of inter-operability capability, conduction of strategic operations under the United Nations Charter, war techniques and activities between the two armies. During this period, there will also be focus on high-level physical fitness.

