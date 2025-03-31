New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Born and brought up in Sanjay Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a woman recently made headlines when she became the first Indian to join the DuPage County Board in the US. Meet Saba Haider, who in November 2024 contested the DuPage County Board elections as a Democratic Party candidate and secured a thumping victory over her Republican opponent by a margin of over 8000 votes.

As she arrived in India for the first time post the remarkable victory, ETV Bharat's Shaihzad Abid caught up with the Indian-American democrat to discuss about her journey and aspirations going forward.

Exclusive With Ghaziabad's Saba Haider: First Indian-Origin Woman To Join DuPage County Board In The US (ETV Bharat)

For what she is now and what she wishes to be, Saba built a strong foundation in the early years itself with all focus on studies, thanks to her parents who prioritised her education above everything else and made sure she excels in her academic career. She pursued her Master's Degree in Wildlife Sciences at Aligarh Muslim University in UP and even received gold medal.

Saba credits her success to the constant support of her parents and husband. "My parents always gave first priority to my education. They instilled in me the value of hard work, which played a crucial role in my progress and all the achievements," she said.

Glimpse Into Saba Haider's Journey So Far (ETV Bharat)

After her marriage, Saba moved to the US in 2007. There, her husband stood by her at every step. "Without the support of my parents and husband, none of this would have been possible," she said.

"After moving to America, from the very beginning, we decided not to limit ourselves to just America. It often happens that when we move to another country, we are only connected to people of our community and those from our own country. But we wanted to do something and contribute to the society. So, we started to work as volunteers by joining various non-profit organisations," Saba said.

Glimpse Into Saba Haider's Journey So Far (ETV Bharat)

But entering into politics was never in her mind. In fact, she had little interest in politics when she was here in Ghaziabad. "The place where we live in the US houses a large South Asian population, which includes doctors, engineers and small business owners, but no politicians. I used to feel that our South Asian population lacks political representation. This gap, in fact, served as a motivation and I gradually started to get involved to ensure that the South Asian population had a voice," the democrat said.

DuPage County has a population of about 10 lakh. And for the first time, an Indian has won the election in DuPage County. Saba Haider has been entrusted with the role of Board Member of the DuPage County Health Department. She has also served as Director of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, apart from holding various leadership positions there.

Glimpse Into Saba Haider's Journey So Far (ETV Bharat)

Post her victory in elections, her priorities were clear from the word go - to fulfill the promises made to the people. "After winning the election, we have a term of four years. My term will expire on April 12, 2028. At present, my first priorty is to maintain the trust of the people who put their faith in me and helped me win. For that, I will have to deliver on the commitments made to them," she emphasised.

On the evolving political scenario in the US owing to the reported alliance between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk, Saba said, "The relationship (of Trump and Musk) that we are witnessing is very unique in itself. We are all trying to understand what this means for the US politics, as we had never seen this alliance being flaunted so openly. General public, on the other hand, is protesting on the streets."

Glimpse Into Saba Haider's Journey So Far (ETV Bharat)

Sharing her views on the attack on temples in the US recently, she vehemently condemned and said, "Religion is deep-rooted and very intrinsic part of one's identity. We are deeply hurt whenever someone attacks our identity. Such attacks are wrong and should never happen."

In 2022, the Democratic Party had made Saba Haider a candidate in the DuPage County Board elections but she lost narrowly by just one vote. However, the defeat did not deter her ambitions. Over the years, she has kept herself busy in social service in Naperville-Aurora, by joining hands with various volunteer organisations to serve children with disabilities, and facilitate their education and well-being.

Glimpse Into Saba Haider's Journey So Far (ETV Bharat)

Saba Haider concluded by giving a message to all the women who dare to dream but somehow fail to reach their destination. "Don't just dream, work hard to make those dreams a reality. It is possible to fulfill your dreams, but it requires patience, hard work and perseverance," she said, reflecting on her journey.

Saba Haider's Achievements