Exclusive | We Will Cross 400 Seats; Win All 7 in Delhi: BJP Chief J P Nadda

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

We Will Cross 400 Seats; Win All 7 in Delhi: BJP Chief J P Nadda
BJP chief J P Nadda speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

BJP President J P Nadda exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will win over 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and from the government for the third time in a row. He also asserted that the saffron party will win all the seven seats in Delhi. Nadda spoke with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna while campaigning for the party in the national capital.

BJP chief JP Nadda spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction on Tuesday, May 21 (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister will form the government at the Centre for the third successive time and will win over 400 seats.

The BJP chief, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, "The people of India and Delhi are eager to bless the BJP. People are eager that Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for the third time and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government. There is a BJP wave. We (NDA) will cross 400 seats. We will win all the seven seats in Delhi."

Voting for five phases of the Lok Sabha election has been completed and Nadda feels that BJP has so far crossed 300 seats. "BJP has gone ahead, we have crossed 300 seats and going ahead we (BJP) will cross the 370 seats," the BJP President quipped.

Asked how would the BJP fare in south India, Nadda maintained, "We will cross 370 (seats)." Nadda also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal saying he has been making baseless allegations.

"Misbehavior happened with (Rajya Sabha member) Swati Maliwal and you (Kejriwal) kept silent for four days...who is speaking lies," Nadda questioned. He further said that Kejriwal is making false allegations and he has been exposed before the people of Delhi and India.

"Your double standard has come to light and people will not forgive you," Nadda said as he hit out at Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail in Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

He also lashed out at the INDIA bloc led by the Congress over the issue of reservation. "Congress and INDIA bloc are taking away the reservation of poor, Dalits and giving it to Muslims while appeasing them and they are making false accusations against Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," he concluded.

