Exclusive | We Can't Be Neutral, Our Future Depends On Which Side We Stand: Aishe Ghosh

Madurai: Aishe Ghosh, former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) gave a call to the students' community to stand by the working class and build a country where all are equal.

"It is very important that we as students implement what we have learnt from society and work together to improve our country. To do this, it is very important that we stand by the working class. Only they can create a better future for us. Our duty is to build a country that is equal for everyone," said Aishe in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Aishe is presently in Madurai to participate at the 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The conference commenced from April 2 at the Tamukkam Conference Hall in Madurai and is set to conclude on Sunday. Hundreds of delegates from different states are participating at this conference.

Introduction to Communist movement

"My hometown is in West Bengal's Durgapur, an industrial town. My father was very active in the trade union movement. Because of this, I got the opportunity to learn a lot about the communist movement since childhood. I did my higher education in Delhi," Aishe said.

It was during those days that Aishe got involved in the students union activites. "Through various struggles, I got the opportunity to know about the history of various left-wing organisations and communist movement," she said.

Challenges in JNU:

While studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, in 2019, she was elected as its student union president and served this position for four and a half years. At that period, JNU was facing various problems. Not only JNU, but also Pondicherry University had hiked fees. Various student organisations fought against this.

Meanwhile, in 2020, student union representatives were attacked by RSS and BJP-led organisations. The left-wing student organisations across the country faced major challenges from religious organisations, she said.

We defeated the BJP:

It was at that time that students united and protested against laws like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In 2019, there were huge protests under the slogan 'Save Public Education', which was a completely different experience.

"It was in this context that we jointly fought and defeated the BJP and RSS's plan to privatise education. I consider this a victory for united student movements," she added.

Focus is on Students' welfare:

"As far as JNU is concerned, the student organisations are fighting with a focus on the welfare of all students. In the current environment, there is no problem for Tamil students. We are working together to protect their diversity, not only Tamil students, but also students from many states of the country. We do not allow anything that is against the welfare of students," she said.

Infrastructure in education:

Aishe stressed on infrastructure development of the education system. It is not enough to just reject the new education policy, she said adding, the Tamil Nadu government should try to create various facilities and schemes based on the development of the students. This should be implemented as a major task, she said.

There are many vacancies in higher education in Tamil Nadu and these vacancies should be filled as unemployment is a major problem. "We would like to put forward our demand to the Tamil Nadu government to fill the vacancies and improve the infrastructure facilities in the education system. Next, the employment problems should be resolved immediately," she said.

Madurai is the land of revolutionaries:

"As far as Madurai is concerned, it is a beautiful city in terms of architecture and archaeology. We enjoy the warmth and hospitality of the people of Madurai very much. People of Madurai have shown what it means to be revolutionary. Madurai is truly the land of revolutionaries. I feel Madurai is just like my own home. Therefore, it is impossible for me to point out just one specific place when it comes to Madurai. I love the cuisine of different states of India and am especially amazed by the cuisine of Madurai city. I am enjoying the local food items of Madurai that are being served at the conference," she said.

Future Duty:

"My message to the current and future generations is that it is important which side we are standing on. We can never remain neutral in the current environment. What is most important is how we are going to shape our future. It is very important that we as students implement what we have learnt from society and work together to improve our country." she said.

Aishe further said it is very important to stand with the working class. "Only they can create a better future for us. Our future duty is to stand with the working class and build a country that is equal for all, socially and on the basis of gender," she said.