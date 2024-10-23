Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

Chennai: The first video of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach was released on Wednesday at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Villivakam here.

For the first time, the sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat trains have been manufactured in the ICF railway factories. According to an official statement, "A total of 823 passengers can travel in these sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat trains. This Vande Bharat sleeper coach train has a first-class AC compartment. It can carry 24 passengers. There are four second-class AC coaches in which 188 passengers can travel and 11 third-class AC coaches in which 611 passengers can travel."

Already 77 Vande Bharat trains have been manufactured and are in use at the Villivakkam Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF). All over India Vande Bharat trains are manufactured in three states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facilities for the first time in India have been manufactured at Villivakkam ICF, according to ICF Villivakam General Manager Subbarao.

Speaking to reporters here, Subbarao said after the next phase of testing, this sleeper coach will be put into use by Vande Bharat trains.

"These Vande Bharat sleeper coach trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. 180 kmph speed has been reached during the test protocol," added Subbarao.

Indian Railways said that the Vande Bharat sleeper coach trains are manufactured with various features. All coaches have a fire extinguisher and an emergency stop button near each bed.

According to the Railways, there are automatic doors for moving from one compartment to another and each compartment has an Emergency Talk Back Unit. Through this, facilities have been made in such a way that the loco pilot can speak with the passenger and they can respond. Also, the Loco pilot can monitor the CCTV footage from the engine. Each compartment has CCTV cameras, toilet facilities, a charging cable and a small light near each bed.

Subbarao said, "This sleeper coach train is designed to travel long distances at night rather than day time."

The initial phase of trial runs will be completed after November 15, after which trials will be conducted on the Western Railway and Central Railway. Vande Bharat sleeper trains will get approved from January 15 next year, Subbarao said, adding that it will be available for public use by the end of January or the first week of February.

He mentioned that safety structures have been improved to avoid major accidents if trains collide with each other. He also said that even if the trains collide, there is technology so that the coaches do not overlap each other.

"Like all Vande Bharat trains, it has a Kavach system. The Vande Bharat sleeper train is a 16-car type designed at a cost of 120 crores. All its challenges have been identified and tested in Lucknow. It took one year to develop the design of this Vande Bharat sleeper train," added Subbarao.