Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As the US has announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods beginning yesterday (August 1), economists believe the move is part of Washington’s strategy to address its trade gap. In 2024-25, the India-US trade in goods and services was worth $186 billion, with a surplus of $41 billion in India's favour.

While exports like pharmaceuticals and electronics have been spared for now, sectors such as gems and jewellery could take a hit. On this pressing issue, ETV Bharat spoke to Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings. Sinha believes the overall impact on India’s economy will be limited due to strong domestic demand and lower dependence on exports. She, however, says there would be indirect spillovers through weaker investor sentiment, capital outflows, and currency pressures.

With global trade tensions rising, Sinha said it is time for India to double down on reforms, strike key trade deals, and keep consumption strong to stay on course.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

ETB: What exactly are reciprocal tariffs, and why has the US decided to slap a 25% duty on Indian goods? What changed in US trade policy to trigger this move?

Rajani Sinha: The US is imposing reciprocal tariffs to correct its trade imbalances. India ran a merchandise trade surplus of about $41 billion with the US in FY25. While India and the US are negotiating a trade deal, talks are yet to conclude as India remains cautious to protect sensitive domestic sectors. The higher reciprocal tariff is largely seen as a negotiating tactic to push progress on the trade agreement.

ETB: Which Indian industries are likely to feel the biggest pinch, and which ones might escape relatively unscathed? What’s giving some sectors more resilience than others?

Sinha: Pharma exports and select electronic items have been excluded from the US tariffs for now. However, the risk of further sector-specific tariff action remains. In contrast, gems and jewellery (with the US accounting for nearly a third of India’s exports in this category) could be more exposed given the discretionary nature of demand.

India's earlier tariff advantage over other Asian exporters under the April 2025 announcements has now been reversed. China still dominates US imports of electronics, textiles, and garments, but its reciprocal tariff has dropped sharply to 30% from 145% in April. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Indonesia, key suppliers of footwear, textiles, and leather, are set to benefit from lower US tariffs. For India, a final US trade deal remains under negotiation. However, India is likely to remain cautious about opening sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy, suggesting that a final trade deal may take some time to conclude.

ETB: How badly will these tariffs hit India’s economy? Experts say the GDP impact may be limited, but why is the overall damage expected to be relatively mild despite the sharp hike in tariffs?

Sinha: Our analysis suggests that the direct export loss from the 25% US tariffs could be limited to around 0.3-0.4% of India’s GDP. India’s largely domestic-driven economy and its relatively low share of goods exports to the US should provide some cushion.

India’s total merchandise and services exports account for about 21% of GDP as of FY25, with merchandise exports alone at just 11%, far lower than in many other Asian economies. For example, Thailand (70% of GDP) and Vietnam (86% of GDP) display significantly higher merchandise and services export dependency. Moreover, India’s merchandise exports to the US account for only about 2% of GDP, providing further resilience. Additionally, India’s services exports, which are not covered by these tariffs, should continue to support the external sector. That said, indirect spillovers through weaker investor sentiment, capital outflows, and currency pressures cannot be ruled out.

ETB: Beyond exports and GDP, what other ripple effects could these tariffs have on India’s economy, like foreign investment, the strength of the rupee, or overall market sentiment?

Sinha: The prospects for global FDI remain weak in 2025 amid rising economic uncertainty, tariff tensions, and financial market volatility, all of which weigh on investor confidence. While India’s gross FDI inflows are expected to stay healthy, net FDI could remain muted. FPI flows are also expected to remain volatile due to global economic uncertainty.

So far in CY25, net FPI outflows have reached USD 8.9 billion. The rupee has depreciated sharply against the US dollar and is near a record low. It has come under pressure from the 25% US tariff on Indian exports and concerns over possible additional penalties linked to India’s trade ties with Russia. Persistent FPI outflows and recent dollar strength have added to the pressure on the currency. We expect the rupee to remain under pressure in the near term. However, we maintain our forecast for USD/INR to trade in the 85–87 range by end-FY26, supported by a weaker dollar and India’s manageable current account deficit. A strengthening yuan should also help ease some pressure on the rupee. In addition, India–US trade negotiations are expected to continue and could provide some reprieve.

ETB: The rupee has had a rough 2025 so far. Why is it among Asia’s weakest currencies this year and what is the RBI likely to do to prevent things from getting worse?

Sinha: The rupee has depreciated sharply against the US dollar and is trading near a record low. It has weakened by around 2% so far this year, making it Asia’s worst-performing major currency. The currency has come under pressure from the 25% US tariff on India’s exports and concerns about the possibility of an additional penalty linked to India’s trade ties with Russia. In addition, persistent FPI outflows and recent dollar strength have also weighed on the rupee. However, the RBI is expected to intervene to limit currency volatility.

July marked the second consecutive month of net FPI outflows, driven by the equity segment, although the debt segment recorded inflows. Net FPI outflows (equity + debt) of USD 0.6 billion were recorded in July, following USD 0.9 billion of outflows in June. Meanwhile, the dollar index has appreciated by around 3% over the past month, although it remains about 8% lower on a CYTD basis.

We expect the rupee to remain under pressure in the near term. However, we maintain our forecast for USD/INR to trade in the 85-87 range by end-FY26, supported by a weaker dollar and India’s manageable current account deficit. A strengthening yuan should also help ease some pressure on the rupee. In addition, India-US trade negotiations are expected to continue and could provide some reprieve.

On the domestic monetary policy front, we do not anticipate further RBI rate cuts unless downside risks to growth materialise. The RBI has already front-loaded easing with a larger-than-expected 50 bps policy rate cut in June and shifted its stance to neutral, signalling limited room for further easing. As a result, we expect the RBI to maintain the status quo at its August policy meeting. Furthermore, the lack of clarity on US trade policy may also prompt the RBI to adopt a wait-and-watch approach in the near term.

ETB: With global trade tensions heating up, what smart moves can India make to protect its exporters and keep its economy competitive in the face of rising protectionism?

Sinha: While India should continue trade negotiations with the US, this is also an opportune time to push domestic reforms that boost export competitiveness. Entering into free trade agreements with partners like the UK can further support export growth. At the same time, keeping domestic consumption resilient will be key to sustaining healthy economic growth amid a challenging global environment.