ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive। India’s AI Journey Needs Inclusive, Region-Specific Ethics To Tackle Emerging Digital Threats: UNESCO’s Kim

Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms societies and economies across the world, there is an urgent need for ethical, inclusive, and localised approaches to address the digital requirements of the moment. Stressing on this need, UNESCO and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wrapped up their final stakeholder consultation in New Delhi as part of Phase II of India's AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM).

This week marked the conclusion of a year-long, nationally-based consultative process to develop a unique, participatory, evidence-based AI readiness profile for India. The unprecedented consultation series started in Delhi then moved on to Bengaluru, then to Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati, bringing together voices from academia, government, private sector, and civil society to consider the ethical, legal, technological and social aspects of India's AI context.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Eunsong Kim, Chief of Sector for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, described India as “a huge country with so much to talk about and capture,” underscoring the importance of collecting ground-level insights from across its varied regions.

“India, because it's such a huge country and because there's so much to talk about and capture, we're doing these stakeholder consultations across the country. We started off with Delhi, and last year in November we did one in Bangalore and Hyderabad. We recently had one in Bhubaneswar, and now the last one in New Delhi,” said Kim.

What is AI RAM?

The AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) is UNESCO’s diagnostic framework that evaluates a country’s preparedness to design, deploy, and govern AI ethically and inclusively. It is structures around five key dimensions:

Legal and Regulatory Frameworks Education and Research Capacity AI Infrastructure and Economy Social and Cultural Inclusion Ethical and Participatory Governance

These dimensions together offer a comprehensive lens through which AI policy ecosystems can be assessed, with a focus not just on technological capacity but also on inclusive, rights-based governance.

India’s AI Snapshot: Awaiting the Final Report

When asked about India's position on these five dimensions, Kim noted, “Where India stands, that is something yet to be shared. We’re developing the report, and we hope to launch it in the next couple of months.”

She said that the early findings reveal “very interesting initiatives” across different regions, demonstrating India’s growing engagement with ethical AI policy frameworks.

The AI RAM consultations have not been confined to policy circles in Delhi. The pan-India consultation process, spanning metropolitan hubs and emerging tech regions, has been designed to ensure that voices from across India are represented in the national AI readiness narrative.

Global Lessons from the AI RAM Process

India is not alone in undertaking this AI readiness evaluation. As of now, UNESCO has completed AI RAM assessments in 10 countries, with ongoing work in 72.

Countries such as Chile and Indonesia have already seen transformative impacts from their RAM evaluations.