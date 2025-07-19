Exclusive: Tamil Nadu Government Suspends DSP Who Said 'Forced To Go By Foot'

Chennai: Two days after a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) accused senior police officers of harassment, the Tamil Nadu government has placed him under suspension until further orders on Saturday. The DSP has claimed that his seniors have taken off his official vehicle and forced him to commute to office by foot.

The suspension orders of M Sundaresan held his actions in violation of the code of conduct rules of Government Servants, and allegations against senior officers as baseless. The police official was attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Mayiladuthurai District.

After he told the media that he was "forced to go on foot," Deputy Inspector General of Police Thanjavur Range Ziaul Haque conducted an inquiry and submitted the report to the police top brass recommending suspension.

The report indicted the official for giving interviews to the news outlets. A copy of the order is available with ETV Bharat. It also held that the interviews given as in violation of the instructions issued in a Chief Office Circular Memorandum.

The government's report said Sundaresan made baseless allegations in the media against the District Superintendent of Police of Mayiladuthurai District. He projected as if the government vehicle provided to him was "withdrawn" and no other vehicles were provided to him thereby he was allegedly "forced to go to office afoot", the report said. The media interviews he gave did not have any prior approval from Superior Officers, and also intentionally leveled baseless and frivolous allegations against Senior Police Officers.

According to the report, the official vehicle issued to him was returned to him on July 17, 2025. The vehicle, the report said, was withdrawn for attending VVIP bandobust duty six days before, along with 44 other vehicles mobilised from across the districts.

The orders revealed that the officer in question had "threatened, abused and taxed Women Police Inspector due to which Inspector of Police C. Annai Abirami has been subjected to untold miseries forcing her to take decision of committing suicide, which was prevented by her colleagues after consoling her."

The orders also indicted him of having "failed to approach Senior Officers to air his grievance as per proper Grievance Redressal Mechanism being followed in the department".

Sundaresan, despite being on a responsible rank as DSP PEW Unit, had purportedly questioned the authority of District Superintendent of Police, G Stalin, and exhibited sheer indiscipline on many occasions, it said.

According to the order, the Government had placed him under suspension under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. It designated Mayiladuthurai District as his headquarters during the period of his suspension, and he should not leave the headquarters "without obtaining prior permission of the government."

Earlier in the day, Sundaresan told the media that he did not take bribes or have any affair with a woman as suggested in the "disciplinary actions" file. He said that he continued to have an unblemished record which was why he was being hounded by the senior police officers. He sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He wanted the CM to help him and do his job as an "honest officer".