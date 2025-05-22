Exclusive| Scientist Behind Akash Missile Proud Of Its Performance In Operation Sindoor

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam carnage has demonstrated India's robust defence capability to the entire world, said missile scientist Dr Prahlada Ramarao, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Dr Ramarao, who led a team of 1,000 scientists for 15 years in developing the Akash missile system, said it was a proud moment for him as their creation helped the security forces thwart and wreak havoc on the enemy nation. "We are happy with the outcome of Operation Sindoor. Our efforts have yielded the desired results as it performed exactly the way we designed," he added.

"Scientists from across the country worked on the project, which was executed in Hyderabad. I was working with Dr Kalam (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam). He was my immediate boss who guided me throughout the mission," Dr Ramarao, a Padma awardee, said.

However, Akash is just one part of his extensive work in building India's missile programme. Over the years, he has worked on nearly 10 different missile systems, including surface-to-air and air-to-air categories. A former aerospace engineer, he played key roles in developing missiles such as the Astra and BrahMos. The BrahMos, however, is a joint venture with Russia that became one of the most successful precision-strike weapons. The BrahMos is a long-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships and fighter aircraft. It is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

Born on February 5, 1947, Dr Ramarao did his schooling and higher studies in Bengaluru. His journey with the Akash missile began in the early days of India's missile development efforts. Handpicked by Dr Kalam, the 'Missile Man' and former President, Dr Ramarao was appointed as the youngest project director. Interestingly, the 78-year-old missile designer and ex-DRDO scientist was watching the highly impressive combat performance of the Akash missile he had nurtured. The missile system was protecting Indian assets from a barrage of Pakistani drones and missiles between May 7 and 10 at the peak of Operation Sindoor.

"Dr Kalam guided us tremendously. Without his mentoring, I could not have achieved the target of completing the project within a specific time frame. It was a big challenge, and I was a young boy at that time. So he helped and shaped me perfectly. I was the project director, and I was leading the team. Dr Kalam provided us proper guidance besides mentoring the work. He was making the corrections where it was needed and helped to overcome some challenges," Dr Ramarao reminisced.

"Normally, you need to develop technology, and then you can make a missile. But we initiated the project and were working on the technology at the same time. It took quite some time to develop the technology. It was a project sanctioned by the government. Akash was a project made in India, by Indians and for India. Akash carries the lethal device called a warhead. Normally, in any defence system, once you make it, it can be used by the army and air force for 30-40 years. So, you need to improve various aspects as per the demand of the time," Dr Ramarao explained.

"Once you get the feedback, it can be further developed. Technology also keeps changing with time. The DRDO can improve it based on technological changes and user feedback. DRDO, the production agency and the user remain in touch with each other. There is a method of discussion and providing improvements. It is a mandate by the Ministry of Defence to DRDO to continuously improve the tools and techniques of warfare in consultation with the user," he added.

Elaborating on the Akashteer and Spydar systems, he said, "Akashteer is the Air Defence Control and Reporting System developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). On the other hand, the Spider system is an imported missile and is used by the armed forces. In any war, we have to use different types of weapons. Gun and short-range missiles (Spydar), medium-range missiles (Aakash) and long-range missiles (S-400) worked fantastically."

On the robustness of the S-400 air defence system, he said, "S-400 is a useful and well-established missile. It has a long range of over 100 km and is very effective. For long-range targets, S-400 is good, while for short-range targets, Akash is more suitable. Several of the Pakistani critical zones are within our range, where Aaksh was well enough to deal with them. Our idea is that we won't allow anybody to enter our country; instead, hum andar ghush ke marenge (we will enter and attack the enemy)."

On the Turkish weaponry used by Pakistan, he said, "In every war, people try to borrow weaponry from their friends. They will try to defend themselves and retaliate. We have to be prepared to handle such missiles and drones, and Operation Sindoor shows how we demolished the Pakistani defence system."