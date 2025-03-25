Exclusive | Sai Baba's 'Padukas' Will Be Taken To Various Places In India

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: There is heartening news for Sai Baba devotees residing in South India. The original 'Padukas' (footwear) of Sai Baba will be taken to various places in South India by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi (SSST).

Currently, these padukas are housed in the museum run by SSST.

This information was given to ETV Bharat by SSST Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar. "The initiative will run from April 10 to April 26. The first phase of this initiative will cover eight cities in South India," added Gadlikar.

Crores of devotees throng Shirdi to worship Sai Baba, but the initiative has been taken by SSST for such devotees who cannot come to Shirdi, which is located in the Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra. There was a demand from Sai Baba devotees that the SSST must start such an initiative. The original Padukas will be taken to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu along with a couple of places in Maharashtra for the convenience of devotees, said Gadilkar.

From April 10 to 13, the Padukas will be taken to Sangli in western Maharashtra and Peth Vadgoan. From April 14 to 18, the Padukas will be taken to Davangere and Malleshwaram in Karnataka and on April 19, they will proceed to Tamil Nadu. From April 19 to 26, the Padukas will be in Selam, Karur, Puliampatti and Dharmapuri. From Dharmapuri, the padukas will make their return journey to Shirdi on April 26. They will cover a distance of a staggering 2776 kilometres.

It is understood that the initiative has been taken by the SSST to spread the message of Sai Baba. The Padukas are 125 years old and hence the SSST has made some regulations.

"Nobody will be allowed to take the Padukas and along with the security staff of SSST, a contingent of 20 persons, including priests, will accompany the padukas. Whatever rituals take place at the Shirdi shrine, they will be held at the places where the Padukas will be taken," the SSST Chief Executive Officer added.

The decision regarding it was taken by a three-member Committee of the SSST, which has been appointed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising the head Judge of Ahilyanagar district, Ahilyanagar District Collector and SSST Chief Executive Officer, who is an IAS officer.

"All the legal formalities have been completed with regard to the initiative," added Gadlikar.