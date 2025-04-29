Exclusive: Red Panda Census After 7-Year Hiatus, Survey In Bengal's Darjeeling-Kalimpong Forests From May

Darjeeling: After almost seven years, the West Bengal government has initiated plans to carry out a census of the Red Panda, categorised as Endangered Schedule-I animal. The survey will most likely commence in May 2025, officials said.

The census will be undertaken nealy after seven years in the Singalila National Sanctuary in Darjeeling and Neora Valley Sanctuary in Kalimpong, both falling under the jurisdiction of the state.

Being home to one of country's largest Red Panda breeding centres, Darjeeling has gained global recognition for its breeding and conservation efforts to save the endangered species. Apart from this, Red Panda couples have been brought from nations like Germany, Netherlands and Australia to boost their DNA.

Red Panda Census After 7-Year Hiatus, Survey In Darjeeling-Kalimpong Forests From May (ETV Bharat)

As per reports, Darjeeling's Red Panda conservation and breeding was placed among the top-3 in the 79th annual conference of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums held at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, in November 2024. Consequently, the state government has taken this initiative to ascertain the current status of the Red Panda in the region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, state Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda said, "Darjeeling has set a precedent in the world in Red Panda conservation and breeding. I have frequently emphasised infrastructure development for Red Panda conservation and breeding. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken several steps to conserve endangered species like the Red Panda. This time, the census will give a clear idea about the status of the efforts initiated in this regard."

Officials mentioned that the previous census was held way back in 2019. "Initiatives have been taken to conduct a survey of the Red Pandas from May. The forest department has already given a green signal. Steps are being taken accordingly. After 2019, this is the first survey that will be conducted to find out the population of the Red Pandas in the mountain forests," North Bengal Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife) Bhaskar JV told ETV Bharat.

Red Pandas are mostly found at higher altitudes in the mountains - to be precise, from 600-800 ft above sea level in the forests of Neora Valley to 7500 ft above sea level in Darjeeling. Its habitat and behaviour are quite different from other mountain animals. Apart from Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Red Pandas can also be found in Sikkim and several parts of neighbouring Nepal.

Red Panda Census After 7-Year Hiatus, Survey In Bengal's Darjeeling-Kalimpong Forests From May (ETV Bharat)

Bhaskar JV said, "If weather conditions remain good, this survey will be carried out mainly through direct observation and DNA verification by collecting Panda faeces and urine samples."

According to the forest department, 2019 census revealed presence of 35 Red Pandas in Neora Valley and 31 in Singalila Sanctuary. Ever since the Red Panda was included in the list of endangered species in 2003, special emphasis was laid towards conservation of this animal. The Topkedara Red Panda Breeding Centre under the Darjeeling Zoo has been actively working on breeding and conservation of the animal for the last 22 years. So far, 12 Red Pandas from the breeding centre have been released into the wild.

Read More

Rare Wild Cat In Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve Thrills Tourists And Wildlife Enthusiasts

When A Rare Albino Sparrow Landed In Maharashtra School: Bird Lover Explains Why This Sighting Is Rare