Exclusive | Parliamentary Panel Raps Ayush Ministry For Lack Of Emphasis in Northeast

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Shocked over the fact that the northeastern region despite the home ground of numerous herbals and rare medicinal plants faces several challenges in the AYUSH sector, including the non-availability of AYUSH medicines, a limited number of AYUSH colleges and a shortage of specialised doctors, a Parliamentary committee has slammed the Ayush ministry for "lack of importance" given to the northeast.

The Parliamentary Panel on Health and Family Welfare has asked the Centre to set up a dedicated AYUSH directorate in each state of the northeast. The committee chaired by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Professor Ram Gopal Yadav found that the North East States, except Manipur, lack a dedicated AYUSH Directorate.

"Due to a lack of such a directorate, the Health Department officers managing AYUSH matters alongside other responsibilities diminishes focused attention on AYUSH issues," the committee stated.

Cause leading poor implementation of Ayush system of medicine in NE

The Committee has found that the northeastern region is facing hurdles in effective AYUSH implementation due to cultural, ethnic and linguistic diversity.

"The geography of the northeastern region also adds to the issue. Some kind of diversity training can be conceived for the healthcare professionals and staff alike for better communication with patience. Modern technology may be utilised for effective communication through video conferencing, collaborative tools, and project management platforms," the committee said.

Limited exposure

The committee observes with concern that the North East Region faces several challenges in the AYUSH sector, including the non-availability of AYUSH medicines, a limited number of AYUSH colleges (one in Assam, two in Meghalaya, and one in Arunachal Pradesh), and a shortage of specialised doctors. The region also suffers from a shortage of technical human resources, impacting the effective implementation and expansion of Ayush healthcare service.

Need to establish a Project Management Unit

The Committee also feels that for the effective implementation of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) scheme in NER, there is a need to establish a Project Management Unit (PMU) with sufficient manpower, a requirement that remains unmet.

Reason for decreased estimate of the ministry

Ironically, Rs. 214.37 crore was earmarked to the northeastern region in the Budget Estimate (BE) 2024-25 which was reduced to Rs 196.71 crore at the Revised Estimate (RE) under the Ayush Ministry. The variation of Rs 17.66 crore was mainly due to non-engagement of manpower, non-filling up of vacant posts and less actual requirement for construction projects. The saving in the national Ayush mission took place due to less allocation at the RE stage by the Ministry of Finance.

Ministry differ with observations of Parliamentary committee

A senior official in the Ayush Ministry told ETV Bharat that the Ministry of Ayush has taken several initiatives to promote the Ayush system of medicine in the region. "However, the establishment of AYUSH colleges and ensuring availability of specialised doctors depend on the concerned State government," the official said.

When contacted, a former senior member of Ayush ministry Dr DC Katoch said that the Centre has taken several initiatives to promote Ayush across the country, especially in the Northeast.

"There is a Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy in Shillong (Meghalaya). Similarly, at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh there is a Northeastern Institute of Folk Medicine established by the Centre," said Dr Katoch.

National Ayush Mission for promotion of Ayush

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav has said that his Ministry is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State and UT Governments including Assam for the development and promotion of Ayush system in the country.

"Under NAM, as per the proposals received from State Government of Assam through its State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs), an Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district has been approved during the Mission Directorate meeting of NAM held in October 2022," Jadhav has informed in the Parliament.

He said that as the implementation of the NAM Scheme is being done by the State Government, "setting of the deadline for completion of the work of Ayurveda College comes under the purview of the respective State Government."

He further said that under NAM, as per the proposals received from the State Governments of North East Region through their SAAPs 808 units of Ayush Dispensaries and Sub-Health centres have been supported to be upgraded as Ayush health & Wellness Centres which are now known as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) and 17 units of Ayush Dispensaries has been approved for upgradation.

"However, under NAM as per the proposals received from the States of northeast from 2021-22 to 2023-24 through SAAPs, 571 units of Ayush Health & Wellness centres which are now known as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) have been approved & grant-in–aid of Rs 46.87 crores have been released for the same and as reported by the State Government they have utilised Rs 33.60 crores till date," Jadhav said.

Similarly, as per the proposals received from States of NER from 2021-22 to 2023-24 through SAAPs, 157 units of Ayush dispensaries have been approved for establishment and with regard to it an amount of Rs. 34.22 crores has been released and as reported by State Governments they have utilised Rs.3.82 crores till date, Jadhav said.