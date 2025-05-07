Exclusive | Pakistan Has Learnt No Lesson From Previous Defeats, Says Former Ambassador Surendra Kumar

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador Surendra Kumar has lauded all political parties for uniting against terrorism while congratulating the Indian Army for conducting 'Operation Sindoor' and the political leadership that issued the green signal.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat after 'Operation Sindoor', former Ambassador Kumar, who is also founder president of Indo-American Friendship Associations, New Delhi, said, “Pakistan has learnt no lesson despite defeats in four wars with India (in 1947, 1965, 1971 and Kargil). Every time Pakistan tries to snatch Kashmir it becomes evident that it is not capable of doing so.”

“Since Independence , Pakistan has been trading jehadis, terrorists and militants and sending them to cross borders but they haven't succeeded in grabbing our Kashmir because Kashmir has always been an integral part of India and will remain to be so, which our neighbouring country too understands,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s situation, Kumar further pointed out, “Pakistan is going to become bankrupt as its economic condition is in a bad shape. There is no gain in fighting with India but the main reason for the conflict is that the Pak Army has told its people that India is their enemy number one, following which defence has become a business there and people are becoming poorer day after day. There is no acknowledgement of civilian government no matter whose government is in power.”

“Pakistanis should think about their welfare now because nothing has come out from producing terrorists during the last seven decades. They should think that their neighbour, India has progressed and achieved a lot after Independence but Pakistan is lagging behind. It will be important to see what Pakistan Army General Asim Munir wants,” he said.

Elaborating on the issue, Kumar said, “Munir made provocative statements and talked about two nation theory. Now it is important to see if he doesn’t do anything, how it will hamper the army chief’s reputation. But, if he wants to do anything then he should recall history where 94,000 soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army in 1971.”

'Operation Sindoor' in which the Indian Army hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism, he added.

“I am glad that the Indian Army hit the terrorists. It is a huge damage to them. I think Pakistan should be happy as we have hit terrorists whom they cannot hit. Now, it is the time to watch how Pakistan will react to it. The Pakistan civilian government may feel differently but they cannot do anything unless the Army is on board,” Kumar said.

The Indian Armed Forces, today morning, launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. The actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.