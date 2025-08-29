ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | NIA To Have Separate Division To Track Terrorists, Gangsters Operating From Foreign Soil

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a move to set up an exclusive division to monitor and collect evidence against terrorists and gangsters who are operating in India from foreign soil.

Such a division, according to the agency, is very crucial following the fact that several top terrorists and gangsters are operating from Canada, US, Australia and other countries.

“We have started working towards setting up such a division which will exclusively monitor and collect evidence against terrorists and gangsters operating from foreign soil,” a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat here.

Of late, intelligence agencies have gathered many information where it is found that major terror activities in India are planned and operated from the foreign soil.

The division, according to the official, will keep a track on both terrorists and gangsters.

“There is a close connivance between the terrorists and gangsters. In several of our investigations we have found ample evidence which ascertains the nexus,” the official said.

Presence of several top Khalistani terrorist leaders have been traced in Canada, USA, UK, Australia and Pakistan, Greece and Philippines.

The NIA team has located the presence of Satnam Singh Satta, a Khalistani terrorist in Greece and cases have been registered against him under RC number 37/2022/NIA/DLI/ (Unlawful Activities of Proscribed Terrorists Organisation in various parts of the country).