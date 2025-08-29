Exclusive | NIA To Have Separate Division To Track Terrorists, Gangsters Operating From Foreign Soil

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a move to set up an exclusive division to monitor and collect evidence against terrorists and gangsters who are operating in India from foreign soil.
Such a division, according to the agency, is very crucial following the fact that several top terrorists and gangsters are operating from Canada, US, Australia and other countries.
“We have started working towards setting up such a division which will exclusively monitor and collect evidence against terrorists and gangsters operating from foreign soil,” a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat here.
Of late, intelligence agencies have gathered many information where it is found that major terror activities in India are planned and operated from the foreign soil.
The division, according to the official, will keep a track on both terrorists and gangsters.
“There is a close connivance between the terrorists and gangsters. In several of our investigations we have found ample evidence which ascertains the nexus,” the official said.
Presence of several top Khalistani terrorist leaders have been traced in Canada, USA, UK, Australia and Pakistan, Greece and Philippines.
The NIA team has located the presence of Satnam Singh Satta, a Khalistani terrorist in Greece and cases have been registered against him under RC number 37/2022/NIA/DLI/ (Unlawful Activities of Proscribed Terrorists Organisation in various parts of the country).
Similarly, the anti-terror agency has found the presence of Amrik Singh and Mandeep Singh who hails from Ferozepur in Philippines. The two have also been charged with UAPA cases.
Harjot Singh, against whom a lookout circular has been issued by NIA has been traced in the USA. The NIA registered a case against Harjot Singh - 37/2022/NIA/DLI (Unlawful Activities of Proscribed Terrorist Organizations in the various Parts of the Country).
“Actions against all these terrorists will be taken under UAPA. All these have been accused of running anti-India propaganda from foreign soil,” the official said adding “We are in constant touch with the Interpol and other foreign agencies, and sharing information about absconders from India.”
Evidence gathered by the federal agency has revealed that Pakistan backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has initiated a major recruitment drive of drug smugglers as well as hardcore criminals connected with the underworld to indulge them in terror activities.
Recent investigations conducted over terror activities in India have revealed that terrorist organisations got involved into drug business prompting several banned organisations to recruit those people already engaged in drug trafficking.
“Several gullible youths become attracted towards easy money-making businesses. Taking advantage of the situation, the terrorist outfits kept targeting those youths for terror activities,” the official said.
The BKI’s operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit.
“These activities were being carried out through their associates and acquaintances, also based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy by the foreign based designated terrorists and handlers was aimed at carrying out terror acts on the Indian soil,” NIA investigation revealed.
Talking on the issue, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said a special division will help the NIA to investigate cases operated from abroad.
“Normally, the NIA takes the help of other intelligence agencies in tracking down the anti-national activists. With the formation of such a division, NIA can independently work to track down the absconders and find the terrorists based in foreign soil,” said Khanna.