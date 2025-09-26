ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Mobile Deposit Facility For Electors In Bihar Assembly Elections

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to provide better facilities to the electors on the poll day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time will provide mobile deposit facility in all polling stations in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The latest development comes in the wake of implementation of the initiative taken by the poll panel during the Assembly bye-elections to five seats in different states including Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal in June. The effective execution has set the stage for the complete rollout of this initiative in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

During the Assembly bye-elections, voters had the opportunity to utilise the mobile deposit facility offered by the ECI at the entrances of all polling stations.

Simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags were made available at the entrance of the polling stations for voters to deposit their mobile phones. Volunteers were stationed at the polling locations to assist with the process.

The poll panel said this initiative acknowledges the widespread use of mobile phones in both urban and rural settings, as well as the difficulties encountered by voters, especially senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities (PwD), regarding where to leave their mobile phones prior to entering the polling station.

Mobile phones are not allowed to be carried inside the polling station by the voter.

Sources in the ECI on Friday told ETV Bharat, "The mobile deposit facility for the electors on the poll day was rolled out for the first time in Assembly bye-elections in different states in July. The successful implementation of this initiative in the bye-polls has paved the way for its full adoption in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls."

They said this is for the first time that the mobile deposit facility will be arranged for the electors in an Assembly polls on the polling day.