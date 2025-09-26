Exclusive | Mobile Deposit Facility For Electors In Bihar Assembly Elections
ECI is set to arrange mobile deposit facilities at 90,712 polling stations of Bihar during the Assembly elections.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to provide better facilities to the electors on the poll day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time will provide mobile deposit facility in all polling stations in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.
The latest development comes in the wake of implementation of the initiative taken by the poll panel during the Assembly bye-elections to five seats in different states including Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal in June. The effective execution has set the stage for the complete rollout of this initiative in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.
During the Assembly bye-elections, voters had the opportunity to utilise the mobile deposit facility offered by the ECI at the entrances of all polling stations.
Simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags were made available at the entrance of the polling stations for voters to deposit their mobile phones. Volunteers were stationed at the polling locations to assist with the process.
The poll panel said this initiative acknowledges the widespread use of mobile phones in both urban and rural settings, as well as the difficulties encountered by voters, especially senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities (PwD), regarding where to leave their mobile phones prior to entering the polling station.
Mobile phones are not allowed to be carried inside the polling station by the voter.
Sources in the ECI on Friday told ETV Bharat, "The mobile deposit facility for the electors on the poll day was rolled out for the first time in Assembly bye-elections in different states in July. The successful implementation of this initiative in the bye-polls has paved the way for its full adoption in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls."
They said this is for the first time that the mobile deposit facility will be arranged for the electors in an Assembly polls on the polling day.
According to the ECI, after adding 12,817 new polling stations, the total number of polling stations in Bihar has increased to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895. This means, the mobile deposit facility for the electors will be arranged in all these 90,712 polling stations spread across Bihar.
Notably, a delegation of the ECI is scheduled to visit Bihar in the first week of October to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls.
The current term of the Bihar Assembly will conclude on November 22. At present, the Special Intensive Revision is being carried out by the ECI in Bihar. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on September 30.
The poll panel stated that a voter dissatisfied with any decision made by the Electoral Registration Officer has the right to appeal to the District Magistrate and subsequently to the Chief Electoral Officer, in accordance with Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
What Voter Says?
Akanksha Agarwal, working as a CA at a private company in the national capital, who is a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district told ETV Bharat, "I am happy to know that the poll panel will provide mobile deposit facility at polling stations in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. I welcome this initiative."
She stated that the initiative will assist voters in carrying their mobile phones with them without any concerns.
"This initiative will help voters during the polling day. They can carry the mobile phone without any worry," Agarwal said.
