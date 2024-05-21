Exclusive: Kulasekarapattinam Space Port to Catapult South India in Global Space Race

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The foundation stone for India's second rocket launch port was laid down on February 21, 2024. Scientist predict Kulasekarapattinam would bring a revolution in the space industry as the rocket launch port and the space manufacturing park will be established in the same place.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) regarding setting up a 'Space Industrial Park' at Kulasekarapattinam.

TIDCO has a vision to create Space Industrial and Propellent Park which will spread over 2000 acres for supporting the investors. Citing this Tamilnadu Industries Minister T.R.B.Rajaa told ETV Bharat, "Thoothukudi and its surrounding districts will enter into a new era of prosperity through this eco-system."

Here are excerpts from the Exclusive Interaction:

Question: 'The Space Industrial park' the name is fascinating to hear. What is the Tamil Nadu government's motto to create this?

Rajaa: The Space Industrial Park represents an exciting chapter in Tamil Nadu's commitment to the burgeoning space sector. Our government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, aims to harness this initiative to solidify Tamil Nadu's role as a pivotal player in India's space industry. This initiative is strategically positioned to capitalist on the growing LEO Satellite Market, which is poised for significant growth. By aligning with the Indian Space Policy – 2023 and situating the park close to the new ISRO launch port in Thoothukudi district, we are creating a seamless and integrated ecosystem. This not only enhances logistical efficiencies but also nurtures a space-based industrial supply chain, significantly reducing operational costs for space enterprises and propelling Tamil Nadu to the forefront of the global space industry. Tamil Nadu will be the propellant for India's space industry capabilities.

Question: The space port is being created by ISRO. How will the Industrial park benefit from the space port?

Rajaa: The proximity of the Space Industrial Park to ISRO's upcoming spaceport in Tamil Nadu is an advantage, set to create a symbiotic relationship between the two. This park will cater to the critical upstream and midstream segments of the space sector, supporting design, manufacturing, and testing of launch vehicles, and the development of satellite and ground station equipment. Companies located in the park will benefit from reduced logistical hurdles and enhanced collaboration opportunities, directly impacting the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their operations. Such integration is crucial for fostering a competitive edge in the global space market, ensuring that in future Tamil Nadu not only contributes to it but also leads innovations in the space industry in India and the world.

Question: Who will be the investors for the Space Industrial park? Are there any local companies volunteered to invest?

Rajaa: The investment landscape for the Space Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu is robust, with significant interest from a diverse spectrum of investors. From leading space startups to established propellant manufacturers and defence public sector units, the commitment to invest is strong. This enthusiasm was highlighted at the Global Investors Meet 2024, where MoUs were signed with key players like Premier Explosives Ltd and Agnikul Cosmos. Our strategic location and policy environment make Tamil Nadu an attractive destination for global space companies, promising to make this park a cornerstone of the global space industry infrastructure.

Question: How will local people living near to Kulasekarapattinam benefit from this Space Industrial Park?

Rajaa: The establishment of the Space Industrial Park near Kulasekarapattinam is set to be a transformative initiative for the local community. Drawing parallels with international examples like French Guyana and Florida's Space Coast, we anticipate significant economic, social and developmental upliftment for the Thoothukudi region. The park will not only create employment opportunities but also foster educational and skilling programs tailored to the needs of the space sector. With the development of ancillary and support services, we expect a vibrant economic ecosystem to emerge, propelling Thoothukudi and surrounding districts into a new era of prosperity and making it synonymous with space innovation, much like Florida's intertwined identity with space exploration, but with our very own unique cultural and natural charm.