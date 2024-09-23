ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | K Rammohan Naidu Calls For Aviation Psychology And Fog Preparedness To Enhance Aircraft Safety

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu emphasised the critical need to develop aviation psychology and implement robust stress and fatigue management systems to ensure the safety of aircraft operations.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he discussed ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to reduce the occurrence of accidents and mishaps in the aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

At the Indian Aviation Academy here, the minister spoke at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)-organised national symposium on Human Factors in Aircraft Accidents.

"We are discussing current aeroplane mishaps and accidents. The ministry has an aircraft accident investigation bureau. For the first time, they conducted a seminar with stakeholders to examine why accidents occur and how to reduce them. We want to reduce it collectively to zero," Naidu stated.

"We have an excellent ministry team. We are always striving towards this aim. I believe that having a seminar with industry stakeholders, calling everyone, sitting with them, discussing these issues and what is going on around the world, will help us improve our systems, so I believe that this is a very important step towards that goal, and I was actually proposing that this type of seminar be held every year where we bring it." added Naidu, also a TDP MP.

Naidu proposed that such seminars become an annual event, serving as a platform for ongoing discussions with stakeholders to identify global trends and strategies for reducing accidents.

Tackling Fog-Related Challenges in Aviation

When asked about the challenges posed by fog during the winter months, particularly in takeoffs and landings, Naidu explained that the ministry has implemented proactive measures.