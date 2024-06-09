Exclusive: JEE Advanced Topper Ved Lahoti Says "Nothing Is Impossible if We Work Hard"

Kota (Rajasthan): Ved Lahoti, who topped the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), prepared for the exam by staying in Kota for the past two years. When ETV Bharat asked Ved why he had chosen Kota for his studies, he said, "Talented children from across the country come here, hence, there is an environment for healthy competition."

JEE (Advanced topper) says he chose Kota because talented students from across the country come here and there is an environment for healthy competition (ETV Bharat)

Ved secured the highest marks in the exam i.e; 98.61 per cent. He has got 355 out of 360 marks. Earlier, Ved secured 98.6 percent in Class X results and 97.6 percent in XII standard. In JEE-Mains 2024, he got 295 marks out of 300 and his rank was 119 in All India.

Ved has been passionate since childhood: At the same time, Ved gives logical answers to everything. In childhood, if he got lower marks in any subject in school, he used to go to school with his maternal grandfather and ask the teachers why he got lower marks. His passion remains intact. In the family, maternal grandfather RC Somani is a retired engineer. Mother Jaya Lahoti is a housewife and father Yogesh Lahoti is working as a construction manager in Reliance Jio.

Know why Ved chose Kota: While speaking to ETV Bharat, Ved said that he is happy with the result. He had worked very hard. Along with this, he received a lot of support from teachers and family.

Ved said that there is a more competition in JEE Mains. He had also got one question wrong. That is why his rank went down, but he worked very hard for Advanced and finally got a good rank. He said, "He chose Kota because talented children from all over the country come here and there is an environment for healthy competition. This inspires us to move forward."

B Tech in CS from IIT Bombay and then research on AI: Ved said that his goal right now is to get admission to the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay. Also, he said he wanted to remain active in this field in future and will turn towards research with the desire to do something special for the country. He said that he wants to stay and work in India. There is a lot of research opportunities in the field of Computer Science. Artificial Intelligence is popular and he wants to work hard and do research on it.

Ved's father on his son's success: Ved's father Yogesh Lahoti said that his son has made the name of Ved meaningful. His achievement has turned into a record. He has brought glory to the country. Ved faced tough competition in his batch. The level of students studying with him was also of the same level as Ved. In such a scenario, there was a lot of competition among friends for every single mark in the test. There were very good discussions in the class regarding doubts. This was the reason that the topics kept getting cleared and the subjects became strong.

Was determined to break the record: After becoming the All India topper, Ved Lahoti says that nothing is impossible in life. If you are determined then everything is possible. There should be a goal in life and it should be big. After this, the hard work should also be of the same level. Have faith in your hard work. If you have worked hard according to the target, then you will be successful. It is necessary to practice as much as possible to keep learning.

Keep reading something or the other: Ved is a completely studious student. Whether it is while eating or sitting idle, he keeps reading something or the other. He is interested in learning about new subjects every day. Ved Lahoti believes in smart work.

He said, "I listen to my teachers and believe in following the path shown by them. I used to study as much as the teachers ask me to study on the topic. The purpose behind this is to avoid unnecessary hard work. If the teachers have asked you to practice, then one has to practice."

He won the gold medal in the International Junior Science Olympiad in Class VIII. Apart from securing rank 1 in IIT Kanpur's Techkriti-2020-21, he was selected for the camp and finals for many Olympiads. He secured the final rank in Talentex from Class VI to X.

Hobby of playing chess and cricket: Ved's favourite subject is Maths and that is why he likes solving questions a lot. He likes solving Maths questions. For this reason, "I give full time to Physics questions. After this, I study other subjects. No study schedule has been fixed yet. The study schedule is decided as per the classes."

Ved never compromises on sleeping for eight hours. He tries to follow a routine. Ved is fond of playing chess and cricket, but never participated in school or district level team for this. Apart from this, his only hobby is reading, whenever he gets time, he keeps reading something or the other.