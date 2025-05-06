Exclusive: IWT Needs Review But Storing Water In Jammu Kashmir Rivers To Have Implications, Says Top Hydro Expert

Srinagar: With India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a noted hydro sector expert who has worked on some key hydro power projects covered under the treaty in India says storing up waters on western rivers would have implications, as the topography is not conducive for large storage schemes.

Engineer Iftikhar Drabu, who, alongside two international experts, wrote an award-winning paper on IWT in 2007, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said India has limited storage on western rivers comprising Jhelum, Chenab and Indus. Drabu also pitched for the need to review IWT in the face of climate change and erratic weather patterns.

A civil engineer by qualification, Drabu has more than 35 years of industry experience, of which 15 years are in the hydro sector in India and abroad.

Excerpts from the interview

On Topography

Drabu said there are implications for storing water since the topography of a river plays a key role in taking any such decision. "If it is a deep gorge with a very steep gradient, we cannot store much water. In open valleys, we can have large schemes based on the topography of the river. That is why there are not many large storage schemes on western rivers. Bursar, which is under consideration, has large storage, but not much has moved on this project," he said.

Limited Storage

Drabu said that in Jammu and Kashmir, all hydro schemes are run-of-the-river ones. "We store water and we use it accordingly. Due to silting, the Baglihar and Salal power projects on the Chenab River have limited storage capacities left," he said.

For the unversed, a run-of-the-river is a specific type of hydroelectric power plant that operates without significant water storage. Such a plan uses the water flowing in the river as it naturally comes. A portion of the river's water is channelled through a canal, utilising the water body's natural elevation drop to generate electricity.

"We are talking about billions of cubic meters. I don’t think any country would have that kind of storage available now. We have the storage, which is available on the eastern rivers. But we are not even using the full water on those three rivers, including Beas, Sutlej and Ravi," he said.

Review Of IWT

IWT, Drabu said, needs review in the face of climate change resulting in erratic weather patterns, receding glaciers, population increase, urbanisation and lifestyle change. "There is increased demand for reliable electric power and groundwater depletion, so it might be a good time to review some of the relevant provisions of the Treaty. In any case, 65 years is a long time to jointly take stock of the situation and explore areas where the available water can be better utilised," he said.

Other Such Agreements

The hydro sector expert said provisions of the IWT are not unique, as India has other similar water sharing agreements, including a treaty with Bangladesh (Ganga Water Sharing Treaty) and Nepal (Mahakali Treaty). "We have seen similar water agreements between ten countries for the River Nile. Likewise for the Mekong basin (between Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, etc). Even Israel and Jordan have a treaty for sharing water," he said.

Drabu, however, added that IWT is hailed as the most successful treaty since it withstood three wars. "Though there have been some disputes and arbitration cases, the treaty has stood for 65 years," he said.

IWT Losses Not Made Public

"In 2009, the government invited tenders for the quantification of losses to Jammu and Kashmir because of IWT. It took them nine years to award the contract in 2018-19. But the findings have not been made public till now," Drabu said.

Changing Course Of Rivers

Drabu said water transfer schemes are possible, but they will come at a huge cost and have long gestation periods. "Each scheme needs to be seen and deeply studied for its viability," he said.

Focus on hybrid

Highlighting the importance of a hybrid of solar and pumped storage hydro projects, Drabu said Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to generate 15000 MW of electricity, including 2000 MW from Ladakh. "3500 MW is already commissioned, while work on projects with 3500 MW potential is underway. Generating energy for Sawakalote (1856 MW) is going to be expensive, while Bursar (1000 MW) has environmental concerns. Since we have already developed or are developing more viable projects, the remaining projects are likely to be less viable. We should focus on a hybrid of solar and pumped storage hydro. That is going to be the future. Our topography is ideally suited for such hybrid schemes," he said.