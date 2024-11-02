Exclusive | India-China Disengagement: Will Take Time To Assess The Situation, Says LAHDC Councillor

Leh: Ladakh has long been in the spotlight due to border issues and recently India and China completed the disengagement process. However, Konchok Stanzin, a representative from the LAHDC Leh for the Chushul Constituency, believes that it will take time to assess the situation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020. The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

Asked about the situation in Eastern Ladakh, Stanzin told ETV Bharat, "We have seen that recently the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister have given a statement saying that the disengagement process between India and China has been completed fully at two friction points one is Depsang and the other is Demchok which was pending for a long time."

"They said that these two friction points have been resolved. But what is the ground situation we have to look at that. However, the areas of Depsang and Demjok do not come in my constituency. Even in my constituency Chushul, in the last few years, disengagement occurred in the North Bank Pangong and Gogra Hot Spring area," added Stanzin.

"In the recent statement, they say that the 2020 status quo has been maintained but if we look at that angle only in winter, we will know about the status because our grazers go to the ridge of mountains. In Chushul, our nomads go to areas like Rezang La, Rinchen La, Mukpa Ri, Black Top, Helmet Top, Gurung Hill, Gausaumi Hill and North Bank Pangong and Gogra Hot Spring area as this is our winter grazing area and our grazers go to graze their animals," the councillor elaborated.

He believes that it will take time to assess the situation.

“It will take time to assess the situation. In Demjok, our grazers used to graze up and do patrolling to the CNN junction until 2014, and in this disengagement agreement it says that it will allow till this point. Ney Lung Lungpa remains the primary summer grazing area for Demjok, and we will find out next summer if grazers are permitted to return.

"In Depsang, where our nomads do not go and where the PLA did not enter until 1959, recent agreements have allowed access at this point also. While it's unfortunate that the situation has developed this way, our patrol points 10, 11, 12, and 13 remain firmly within our territory, so access there is not a significant concession. These matters will take time to resolve, and we will have a clearer picture this winter regarding whether the status quo from 2020 has been upheld," he asserted.

He alleged that the Chinese have set up over 700 dummy villages and established dual infrastructure villages.

Stanzin said, “China shares the Indo-China border with five states: Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand. In recent years, the Chinese have set up over 700 dummy villages and established dual infrastructure villages. In Ladakh, we have also seen new developments."

"In 2024, areas like Nang Chung and Nang Chen have experienced significant progress. Additionally, behind Spangyur and Dorjey Kungung, as well as ahead of Dorjey Kunjung, new villages have been established. They have also set up villages in Nakchu, Ngari, and Rudok. In response, our side has initiated counter-development efforts to address these developments.

"Changthang Development Package was initially projected to be worth Rs. 600 crores; however, only Rs. 245 crores has been implemented so far. In response, we have urged the government to make all border villages livable and to provide essential facilities. In my constituency, three out of four panchayat halqas are located in the first border village, and I have requested that the government enhance infrastructure in these areas. To support this, the government has launched the Vibrant Village program for four states, with a budget allocation of Rs. 800 crores," Stanzin added.

He further said, "At present, also we have issues be it communication, health, education, sheep, and animal husbandry. All these facilities should be there then only people will stay at border. On the other hand, the Chinese are providing subsidies and good facilities to their nomads. Even today in our area, 4G has not saturated properly, we don't have facilities at par with China and we have requested the government to do counter infrastructure and work is going on in this regard. But still, we need to do a lot as they create a whole village in 1-2 years and we are taking a lot of time to do basic infrastructure."

He further said that India and China had a stable relationship in the past, but that changed dramatically in 2020.

"Since then, we've witnessed both forces facing off in a tense, war-like atmosphere. Trust in China has eroded; the situation today is vastly different from 1962, and we have little clarity about what is happening along the border. While people continue their daily activities—whether in agriculture or livestock rearing—without obstruction, the dynamics have shifted significantly since 2020," he said.

"Currently, the situation remains relatively normal in terms of construction and grazing, but there are still 2 km buffer zones on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Our grazers are not permitted to access those areas, and we must find a resolution to this issue. The management of grazing rights has been transferred from the Army to the ITBP, but the implementation has been inadequate, and we’ll have to wait to see how things unfold," the councillor said.

"If we can restore the pre-2020 status quo, it would benefit us by increasing our winter grazing areas. We seek peace and stability at the border, as many people depend on livestock rearing and grazing for their livelihoods. Previously, much of our grazing land was designated as buffer zones, which forced the government to supply feed and fodder in surplus.

"We used to have good trading relations with China, and if we could return to that situation, it would be beneficial for everyone. Currently, even small developments face numerous restrictions, particularly regarding road infrastructure, due to defence-related concerns. Resolving these issues would be advantageous not only for us but for the country as a whole," the councillor said.

Indian and Chinese troops exchange sweets along LAC on Diwali. Asked about it, Stanzin quipped, "We haven’t experienced a situation like this in the last four years, and we’re encouraged by the positive gestures. Even in the disputed Konkan La area, there were exchanges of sweets in Moldo, Depsang DBO, and Demjok, and we hope to see more of this kind of interaction."

"Sometimes our livestock cross into Chinese territory and get lost. For instance, in Demjok, 30 to 40 yaks crossed the LAC and went missing because there are no fences, which led to natural crossings. Occasionally, their livestock also strays into our area; recently, about 40 to 45 Chinese yaks came into our territory, and we safely returned them. Our yaks stray into their territory and get lost, we've requested the government for compensation. A peaceful situation benefits everyone—both the military and the communities along the border," the councillor said.

Meanwhile, while discussing the migration challenges in Eastern Ladakh, he said, "Many residents depend heavily on livestock, which demands a rigorous lifestyle of constant movement throughout the year. Unfortunately, the lack of value addition to their products limits their financial benefits."

"As a result, many individuals are turning to more lucrative opportunities in tourism, the Army, and as porters for the GREF as they earn more money. For instance, the entire village of Kharnak has migrated, although a reverse migration initiative has begun to encourage residents to return.

"However, those who moved to Leh are struggling to find employment. This has led many to return to their roots and resume livestock rearing. Interestingly, there is a renewed interest in rural life, particularly as tourism opportunities expand in areas like the Pangong belt and Chushul. Many young people are finding work in the tourism sector and are beginning to settle back in their villages," added Stanzin.

"In 2018, the LAHDC, Leh initiated a program in Maan Pangong A and Maan Pangong B, distributing 200 commercial plots. This initiative has successfully promoted reverse migration, with many youth now engaged in the tourism industry. Additionally, the growth of rural and border tourism is contributing positively to the region’s development," the councillor said.

He expressed concern, saying, "Unfortunately, the tradition of livestock rearing is fading, which is worrisome for us. We urgently need policies that can enhance our standard of living while also preserving this important practice. Additionally, we have struggled to implement value-added initiatives for our products, such as dairy and Pashmina, which has hindered our progress.

He also spoke on other issues including sustainable development. "From the beginning, our demand has been to make villages liveable. If essential services like communication, health care, education, and support for sheep and animal husbandry, along with dairy products, are available, people will be happy to stay in border villages."

"Our grazers act as the 'second guardian force of the nation'. They cover a radius of about 15 km in a day while grazing their livestock. This not only facilitates patrolling in our area but also ensures that our animals receive nutritious food. To create this supportive environment, the government should consider providing subsidies. Our development should match that of the other side so that we can proudly showcase our progress as well," he added.

"The world’s finest Pashmina is produced in Changthang, Eastern Ladakh, yet the government has not prioritised this. We produce around 40-45 tons of Pashmina, with a micron level of 11-15, which is not found anywhere in the world. The Centre should develop a policy that takes these factors into account and focuses on improving livestock management," Stanzin added.

India’s highest airfield is being constructed at Mudh in the Nyoma Sub-division of Eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,700 feet, located 35 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The airfield is about 200 km from Leh city.

Asked about it, Stanzin said, "We need to see whether the airfield will be open to civilians. Currently, about 90 per cent of the necessary infrastructure is complete, but it will take time to become fully operational. Mudh village is quite far from the border, so we could develop a city-like plan there, which would benefit Eastern Ladakh and enhance security as well. On the Tibetan side, there are 26 active airstrips, while we have only four. To counter this, we need more airstrips. If they open the airstrips for civilians and a quota is established, it would be a significant improvement.”

A new district has also been announced for Changthang also. On it, he said, "This is not a new demand for us; it has been a long-standing issue. We have submitted a comprehensive document to the government outlining why our region deserves district status, considering factors such as area, population, backwardness, and education and health infrastructure."

"From a strategic perspective, Eastern Ladakh is significantly larger than the rest of the region and shares nearly 1,500 to 2,000 kilometres with the Indo-China border. This is crucial, as our people often have to travel 200 kilometres just to reach headquarters for basic tasks. Additionally, budget allocations should reflect the needs of the area to support its development.

"If Ladakh has seven districts, Changthang should receive more funding to ensure equitable development. Now, we need to focus on how this new structure will be implemented and executed, and we have submitted our memorandum to the New District Committee," Stanzin concluded.