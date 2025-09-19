ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rahul Gandhi Betrayed Tejashwi': As Bihar Election Nears, Rituraj Sinha Says 'BJP's Doors Open For Tej Pratap'

Patna: With Bihar's political temperature soaring ahead of the assembly elections, BJP national secretary (Organisation) Rituraj Sinha hit out at the Opposition, saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "betrayed" Tejashwi Yadav in the name of Voter Adhikar Yatra. Interestingly, Sinha said the saffron party's doors are open for Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was disowned and expelled from the RJD by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sinha spoke about Tejashwi Yadav's ties with Rahul Gandhi, the role of Prashant Kishor, and BJP-led NDA's strategy in the poll-bound state.

ETV Bharat: Elections are approaching and BJP has put in its full strength. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mohan Yadav and other senior leaders are visiting the state frequently. What's the reason behind this aggressive approach?

Rituraj Sinha: Just like students prepare before exams, political parties also make preparations before elections. The one who does not do so deserves criticism. Working hard yields good results. All BJP leaders are active in Bihar because we want to connect with the people, present our report card. This is part of the democratic process.

ETV Bharat: It seems you are working completely at the ground and booth level.

Rituraj Sinha: This is exactly how BJP works. Reaching every household in every village and integrating every social group is our model. This is what we call Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The party organisation is built on this model, and NDA governments at both Centre and State are working with the same agenda. People of Bihar are also tasting its results.

ETV Bharat: Tejashwi Yadav says since it's election year, you are just gathering crowds in Bihar.

Rituraj Sinha: Look at RJD. The party which once held rallies about oiling sticks (lathi mein tel pilane ki rally), today is forced to distribute pens to its workers. It's because Bihar now stands with those bringing development. People are no longer with those spreading the poison of caste politics.

ETV Bharat: Is it true that PM is making announcements and CM is quickly implementing schemes?

Rituraj Sinha: People can clearly see who talks and who actually delivers. They will vote accordingly, and Tejashwi will get his answer. As of now, even Tejashwi has publicly admitted that SIR is not an issue in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi's visit has in fact harmed Tejashwi, which is why he has started another yatra. His is no longer a Voter Adhikar Yatra. Along with SIR, Rahul Gandhi's agenda too has been dropped. Tejashwi should first solve the problems within the Mahagathbandhan. NDA is capable of working among people, and we will continue to do so.

ETV Bharat: Do you believe difference have cropped up between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav? Will Tejashwi be made Deputy CM?

Rituraj Sinha: As a common Bihari, I also found it odd that Tejashwi Yadav, who was once the youngest Deputy CM, spent 15 days trailing behind Rahul Gandhi. Even RJD workers are asking what was the benefit. Rahul toured Bihar using RJD and CPI-ML's numbers, spread lies, shot videos and left. The loss was Tejashwi's.

Rahul did not even promise from the stage that Tejashwi would be made CM. The cracks in their alliance are visible. This is not a Gathbandhan (alliance) but a Thagbandhan (a group of cheats). When cheats gather, they only cheat each other.

ETV Bharat: Another name rising fast in Bihar politics is Prashant Kishor. Do you see him as a X-factor?

Rituraj Sinha: This is Prashant Kishor's first election (in Bihar). Let him fight, let results come, then we will discuss. His ideology is not clear. What issues he stands for is unclear. If he talks of development, then it is about Modi and Nitish, because they are the ones who brought development. At time he is seen offering namaz, and at times something else. His real ideology is unclear. In democracy, everyone has the right to speak. Only after elections we will know if he is a factor.