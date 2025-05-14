We Are Now Focusing On Holistic Development Of Students: IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti

Chennai: Prof. V. Kamakoti, the director of IIT Madras, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, congratulated the CBSE and State Board students who recently cleared their plus-two board examinations. He encouraged them to apply to IIT Madras and briefed them on the different ways one can become a student there.

He said that the prestigious institution is focusing on the holistic development of students.

Admission Process

He said IIT Madras has at least three three to four modes of admission to become a student of IIT Madras. "The first way is to write the JEE Mains, qualify for JEE Advanced by securing a rank in the top 2.5 lakh, and then clear JEE Advanced, which will get you admission to our BTech programs," he said.

"Last year we started the BTech in data science AI and data analytics which has been very wonderfully received. This year we are introducing two more courses, BTech in Biomedical Engineering and BTech in Computational Engineering. These are crucial today because of the enormous growth of societal issues that require these engineers," he added.

According to the IIT-Madras Director, students can write the IISER aptitude test which can get them admitted to two courses here. "One is BS in Medical Sciences and Engineering where we will be admitting our third batch. We have seen international visibility for this course. The other is our new BS in Chemistry program which will be of four years."

"Chemistry is also extremely important today. There is an immense amount of chemistry involved in batteries, semiconductors, ammunition, chip design, medicines, and so on. People who have scored well in chemistry in their 12th must look at this course," he added.

"The third mode of admission is for our coveted online programs. There are over 40,000 students in this online program. The two online courses are BS in Data Science and BS in Electronic Systems. You can get admitted to this program by writing an eligibility test, which is not as tough as JEE Advanced or passing JEE Mains which directly qualifies you for admission. The All India Rank 1 of the GATE exam and three from the top 10 are from our BS Data Science course. We are also offering BS in Electronic Systems due to the rising popularity of semiconductor chip-making across the country," he added.

"The fourth method comes in the form of excellence-based admission. Last year we introduced sports excellence admission. We had five national champions last year and I'm sure we will get more this year. This year you will have to clear JEE Advanced to be eligible for this. This year we have introduced fine arts and cultural excellence admission, reserving seats for winners of All India Radio competitions, graded artists of All India Radio, those with CCRT Fellowships, holders of the Bal Puraskar award, and so on. Similar to sports admission, this requires you to clear JEE Advanced. The last one is olympiad-based admission which does not necessitate students to clear JEE Advanced.We are now focusing on the holistic development of students. We are trying to open up as much as possible for people and I hope the students and the parents can maximize these benefits," he added.

Operation Sindoor & Engineering

The IIT Madars Director also spoke on the Operation Sindoor, which was launched by Indian Armed Forces and destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Operation Sindoor, which saved and ensured peace in our country, came from various disciplines of engineering and that is an inspiration every Indian student must take from it. It included aerospace engineering, a lot of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, ammunition, chemical engineering, chemistry, embedded systems, drones, image processing, and whatnot. Operation Sindoor could not have been seen to completion without various engineering disciplines that were crucial in developing those systems. I am taking Operation Sindoor as an example because it's the most important and exciting example that we can take at this point in time," he added.

Advice to parents

He also adviced parents not to pressuize their kids. " I take this opportunity to make a humble request to all the parents. Do not pressurize your kid to do what you would like to them to do. Allow the kids to make their own decisions. Do not force them to take up a discipline which you want them to take. Let them choose the discipline that interests them and that they want to study," he added.

EVs and opportunities for students

He also spoke on EVs and opportunities for students. "EV vehicles are becoming extremely important and the electric vehicle revolution is starting. IIT Madras is very proud that our incubated company Ather Energy has become an IPO. This means tremendous growth in their electric scooter deployment and this is very encouraging. BS Chemistry and chemical engineering will be very useful with respect to EVs. Our Department of Engineering Design helps you arrive at a system that can be deployed on the field. Ather was incubated and mentored by the Department of Engineering Design," he added.

BS Electronics Job opportunity

He also asserted that a high demand for semiconductor specialists across the world. "Semiconductors have become a very hot topic in today's age. There is a high demand for semiconductor specialists across the world and I am sure a lot more opportunities will arise. To become a semiconductor professional, electronics engineering is extremely important. Along with the BS Electronic Systems course we have launched, other electrical engineering, electronics engineering, metallurgy engineering, and chemical engineering courses are going to be crucial for us to develop a very robust semiconductor ecosystem in the country," he added.

Advice for Choice-filling

"Please fill up those choices all the choices that are interesting to you. If you surely want a seat ensure that you have filled enough number of choices. If you fill a very small number of choices and if all your choices are filled by people with ranks above you, then you may not get a seat. So, You must look at all possible choices, and by last year's cut-off, you can also find out what could be whether you will get or not. Fill only those choices that are interesting to the student and not just to the parent," he added.