ETV Bharat Exclusive: Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Massive Cut In Central Funds For School Education Programmes

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has expressed concerns over alleged lack of central funding for school education programmes, highlighting its consequences on the education system in the state.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, accused the Narendra Modi-led Union government of slashing the financial support, thereby derailing the prospects of growth of the education sector.
'Centre Has Withheld Rs 2154 Crore Funds'
The Central Government introduced the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in 2018 as an integrated school education scheme. Under this, each state proposes its requirements, which are then approved by a committee at the central level. However, the funds allocated are often significantly reduced, stated Poyyamozhi.
Under SSA scheme, the Union government contributes 60% of the funds, while the state government contributes 40%. Since 2018, Tamil Nadu has been receiving funds in three installments every year. However, in 2023, when the final installment was due, the Centre linked the release of funds to the implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme, which aims to upgrade 15,000 schools across India, the minister said.
"No doubt, upgradation of schools is beneficial, but some of the clauses in PM-SHRI scheme related to National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language policy, contradict Tamil Nadu’s long-standing education policies. The state government made it clear that it would not accept the PM-SHRI scheme under these conditions and requested the release of funds as usual under SSA," Poyyamozhi told ETV Bharat.
However, the Union government allegedly insisted that funds would be provided only if Tamil Nadu signed up for PM-SHRI. As a result, the Rs 2154 crore that Tamil Nadu is entitled to receive under SSA has been withheld.
Condemning the move, Minister Poyyamozhi stated, “This is not a political issue. This concerns the future of our students.”
States Opposing PM-SHRI
Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary had written to the Union Education Ministry, requesting a review of the PM-SHRI scheme through a special committee. Upon review, it was found that the scheme subtly enforces the NEP and the three-language policy, potentially altering Tamil Nadu’s education system in the long run. Consequently, Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala and West Bengal—all non-BJP-ruled states—opposed the scheme.
Tamil Nadu Excelling In Education Despite Challenges
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi dismissed claims that Tamil Nadu was lagging in education. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu ranks second in educational performance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, just behind Kerala. If one takes a look at the 20 performance indicators, Kerala is top scorer, while Tamil Nadu follows closely in second place, he cited.
In contrast, BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar have scored significantly lower on these indicators. Despite this, these states continue to receive central funds while Tamil Nadu and Kerala face financial cuts, the minister alleged.
"How is it fair that states with poor educational performance receive adequate funding, while states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which are doing exceptionally well, are denied funds?" he questioned.
Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Stand
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made it clear that the state will not compromise on its policies in exchange for central funds. "If the Centre refuses to provide necessary funds, state government will bear the expenses to ensure uninterrupted educational development," the CM stated.
The state education minister pointed out that under the Right to Education Act, private schools are required to reserve 25% of their seats for economically weaker students, for which the Union government provides Rs 400 crore annually; however, even this fund has been stopped this year, putting additional strain on the state government. "Irrespective of all this, we will ensure that students in Tamil Nadu continue to receive quality education," he asserted.
Sexual Harassment Awareness In Schools
Minister Poyyamozhi also discussed about the steps taken by the state government to prevent sexual harassment in schools. He cited Government Order 121 (2012), which allows the dismissal of teachers accused of sexual misconduct. Under this law:
- 238 cases related to school-based sexual harassment have been filed so far.
- 56 cases have been resolved as of March 10, 2024.
- Four victims have lost their lives, while 11 accused individuals have been proven innocent.
To strengthen the awareness drive, the School Education Department has introduced a 24/7 helpline (14417), which students can use to report incidents. The number is printed on T-shirts worn by school inspectors during school visits. Additionally, complaint boxes named 'Student’s Voice' have been placed in schools to encourage students to report any issues safely and anonymously. "We are committed. We will ensure that students are safe and protected in their learning environment," he assured.
Upcoming Public Exams And Student Preparation
With public examinations starting from March 3, 2025, the minister provided valuable advice for the students:
- Understand concepts rather than memorising answers; only what is taught in class will appear in exams.
- Avoid last-minute cramming; it can cause fatigue and stress.
- Focus on time management; structured study schedules lead to better performance.
- Parents should avoid pressuring students; treat exams as routine tests to reduce anxiety.
The minister further assured students and parents that examination centers will be fully equipped with:
- Proper restroom and drinking water facilities.
- Secure transportation and storage of question/answer sheets.
- Smooth execution of exams, similar to previous years.
"Tamil Nadu will continue to provide quality education and ensure that every student has the opportunity to excel," Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi concluded.