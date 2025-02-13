ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Exclusive: Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Massive Cut In Central Funds For School Education Programmes

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has expressed concerns over alleged lack of central funding for school education programmes, highlighting its consequences on the education system in the state.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, accused the Narendra Modi-led Union government of slashing the financial support, thereby derailing the prospects of growth of the education sector.

'Centre Has Withheld Rs 2154 Crore Funds'

The Central Government introduced the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in 2018 as an integrated school education scheme. Under this, each state proposes its requirements, which are then approved by a committee at the central level. However, the funds allocated are often significantly reduced, stated Poyyamozhi.

Under SSA scheme, the Union government contributes 60% of the funds, while the state government contributes 40%. Since 2018, Tamil Nadu has been receiving funds in three installments every year. However, in 2023, when the final installment was due, the Centre linked the release of funds to the implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme, which aims to upgrade 15,000 schools across India, the minister said.

"No doubt, upgradation of schools is beneficial, but some of the clauses in PM-SHRI scheme related to National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language policy, contradict Tamil Nadu’s long-standing education policies. The state government made it clear that it would not accept the PM-SHRI scheme under these conditions and requested the release of funds as usual under SSA," Poyyamozhi told ETV Bharat.

However, the Union government allegedly insisted that funds would be provided only if Tamil Nadu signed up for PM-SHRI. As a result, the Rs 2154 crore that Tamil Nadu is entitled to receive under SSA has been withheld.

Condemning the move, Minister Poyyamozhi stated, “This is not a political issue. This concerns the future of our students.”

States Opposing PM-SHRI

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary had written to the Union Education Ministry, requesting a review of the PM-SHRI scheme through a special committee. Upon review, it was found that the scheme subtly enforces the NEP and the three-language policy, potentially altering Tamil Nadu’s education system in the long run. Consequently, Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala and West Bengal—all non-BJP-ruled states—opposed the scheme.

Tamil Nadu Excelling In Education Despite Challenges

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi dismissed claims that Tamil Nadu was lagging in education. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu ranks second in educational performance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, just behind Kerala. If one takes a look at the 20 performance indicators, Kerala is top scorer, while Tamil Nadu follows closely in second place, he cited.