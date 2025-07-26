Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

Meerut: Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the bravery of soldiers who led the country to victory in the 1999 Kargil War. Among those heroes is Param Vir Chakra awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav from Meerut, who fought in one of the war’s toughest battles.

The youngest person in Indian history to receive a Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav, was honoured with the country's highest gallantry award when he was only 19. In a battle that lasted almost a month, from May 20 to June 30 in 1999, Yadav played an instrumental role in capturing Tololing and other surrounding peaks. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he shared reflections on Kargil, views on defence reforms, and a strong message for today’s youth.

Yogendra Singh Yadav (PVC), receiving an honour from the then President of India, K R Narayan. (ETV Bharat)

ETB: How do you see India's security challenges 26 years after the Kargil war?

Yadav (PVC): After these 26 years, India has become strong and prosperous. With new technology, new equipment, and new ways of fighting wars, India has now moved in a new direction.

Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav During The Kargil War (ETV Bharat)

ETB: In your opinion, what are the major changes that happened in India's defence capabilities?

Yadav (PVC): There have been major changes in India's military capabilities now, there are new submarines, new fighter planes and tanks, and newer advanced small arms as well. The Kargil War lasted 52 days, but in today's time, the enemy was brought to its knees within 22 minutes. There's lesser face-to-face war today, it's driven more by technology and you can destroy the enemy from a distance now.

ETB: Can patriotism be instilled in the youth today?

Yadav (PVC): Patriotism can be awakened in youth just by interacting with them. Ever since I retired three and a half years ago, I have been consistently interacting with students all over the country. In the 6.5 lakh students that I addressed in this period, I met many who need positive motivation, and I believe this is the purpose of my life, to motivate the youth. I am a soldier forever, and I will do what I can to instil the spirit of patriotism and positivity among the youth. The government can also do this and have bigger results.

Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav delivering a speech. (ETV Bharat)

ETB: What difference do you see between 'reel' and 'real life' patriotism in the social media era? What would you like to tell the youth today?

Yadav (PVC): The youth, though they chase the reel life, it is miles away from the real life. This is what I try to talk about in my interactions, trying to make them understand the difference and not get sucked into a life of social media pretence.

ETB: What do you observe about public support for soldiers over the years, from 1947 to now?

Yadav (PVC): I’ve always seen consistent support towards soldiers. The respect for soldiers and martyrs has deepened. It’s like a new wave of national consciousness. I want young people to do work that uplifts the country’s image. A soldier always believes - even if I die, the nation must live. The country stands by our families, and that’s what keeps us going.

ETB: What are your thoughts on the Agnipath recruitment scheme?

Yadav (PVC): Agnipath is not beneficial for the country or the army. A soldier serving for just four years can't give his full potential. After that, he’s unemployed again. His energy gets divided. Earlier, army recruitment would spark passion in villages, boys would be up and training at 4 AM. That excitement has faded. This is a bitter truth.

Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav lays a wreath at a memorial. (ETV Bharat)

ETB: What is necessary for the morale of soldiers in the current political and social environment?

Answer: Bravery is a complete honour in itself. But it’s also the duty of the government and citizens to respect and recognise it genuinely. In the age of social media, many things are just for show. Real respect needs to go beyond online gestures.

