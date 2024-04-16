Exclusive Interview: CPM Leader Prakash Karat Exuded Confidence over INDIA Bloc Victory in LS Polls

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat speaking Speaking to ETV Bharat's Thiruvananthapuram Bureau chief Biju Gopinath

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a dig at the BJP over electoral bonds and other issues, Prakash Karat, CPI (M) former General Secretary, Politburo member and India Bloc leader, exuded confidence over the INDIA bloc victory and formation of a secular government at the Centre in the 2024 general elections. He spoke with ETV Bharat on the Left Front's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections.

Q: How do you see the prospects of the INDIA bloc from state to state?

Well, I can't give you a complete survey of the state-wise position in the 1st phase. I can only say one thing because I've been to Tamil Nadu where elections will be held on April 19 in the first phase and the INDIA bloc will sweep. It's going to repeat what happened last time in Tamil Nadu. I'm confident because I was there and I saw the response of the people.

Q: Right now, you are in Kerala where polls will be held on April 26, what is your take on it?

There is no INDIA bloc here. So, there will be a direct contest between the LDF and UDF. Therefore, the BJP will be a minor player. In two, or three constituencies, there will be a three-corner contest.

Q) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously choosing Kerala, what do you say about that

He had been to Tamil Nadu ahead of the first phase of elections. Because these are two states, which have not come under the influence of the BJP and the RSS so far completely. So, they want to try and do something in this election.

Q: Regardless of this electoral bond allegation, they have been saying that they are the only sacred party in the country. How do you see this?

Well, you can see the electoral bonds exposure came just one week before the announcement of the election schedule. So, we are taking this to people now in a big way. When we give concrete examples of how these bonds were used for, how it was applied for and I am sure people will understand the character of the government at the Centre.

Q: What would be the impact of the Ram temple that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in January ahead of the elections?

Well, they hope to use the Ram Temple in a big way, particularly in North India, I find. I don't think the PM will remind us about the temple in his speeches in the South. But, in North India in every speech he brings the Ram temple and attacks the opposition saying they are against Ram, against the Ram temple, which shows they're trying to cash in on the Ram temple.

But, I think it will have a very limited appeal. Already those who are with the BJP and RSS are enthused about the Ram temple and it's only mobilising their faithful people.

Q: They believe that it would be advantageous for the BJP in UP, Bihar and other Hindi heartlands because of the Ram Temple

Well, in Uttar Pradesh, already they had 65 seats out of the 80 last time. I don't think there will be any great additional improvement because of the Ram temple, but they will use it. They are using it as one of the poll planks in the election.

Q: Do you think this withdrawal of Bihar's Chief Minister from the opposition alliance will be a setback for the INDIA bloc?

I think it has destroyed the credibility of Nitish Kumar and I assume very soon the JD (U) will be merged with the BJP.

Q) Two Chief Ministers of different states were in jail and the BJP has been pointing out that the opposition is a completely corrupt bloc

That is the nature of the laws which the BJP is using. I can arrest you and then you have to be in jail till you prove yourself as innocent.

You can't get bail. The judge cannot even give you bail unless the judge is convinced you are innocent. So before the trial, how can you prove you're innocent? So, they have created such laws by which they can unjustly arrest political opponents, brand them as corrupt and keep them in jail for years. No trial. When the trial comes, they'll be acquitted. But, the process is the punishment. This is a nature of law in our country today which the BJP is using.

Q) Some opposition partners said that Rahul Gandhi could have contested from the North instead of the South, what is your opinion?

Anyway, that's for them to decide. But, if the Congress party thinks that Rahul contesting from Kerala will give them a great advantage in Kerala, I don't think that's going to happen. They did that last time.

People thought Rahul Gandhi would be the Prime Minister and voted for the Congress party, maybe. After five years, I think that sort of illusion is not there.

Q: There were a lot of common man's issues there, but BJP is saying that they are going to make India in 2024 one of the biggest economic powers in the world. So how do you see this?

GDP keeps growing. However, the GDP per capita, per capita GDP, is the lowest among the G20 countries, this is the inequality in India. Second, as far as solving the problems of people, the two major problems, unemployment and price rise, you read the election manifesto of the BJP, and you will find no concrete step is proposed in the manifesto.

They promise we will increase employment. They promise we will reduce petroleum prices. But how? No proposals for that. So, this manifesto does not address the real problem of people.