Exclusive: BJP Has Sent A Strong Message By Picking Rekha Gupta As Delhi CM, Says Party's Mahila Morcha President

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi breaking a 27-year long jinx, with first-time MLA and national vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha Rekha Gupta taking oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. To witness the historic moment, BJP chief ministers and senior party leaders from across the country joined the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here.

On the sidelines of the oath ceremony, ETV Bharat's Ashutosh Jha caught up with saffron party's Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, who expressed her happiness over BJP's tremendous victory in Delhi and her colleague Rekha Gupta's elevation to the top post.

"I am very happy. This is a proud moment for all of us. Our party has formed government in Delhi after 27 years. The party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda, placed its faith in Rekha Gupta. She will definitely fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi," said Srinivasan.

Question: Was Mahila Morcha confident that if BJP forms government in Delhi, a woman would be made the Chief Minister?

Answer: We were sure of this. Rekha Gupta is very responsible and hard working. She has been leading from the front as the Vice President of the Mahila Morcha for the four and a half years now. Whatever work has been assigned to her, she performed diligently.

Question: Can you mention any activity or work which highlight the contributions of Rekha Gupta?

Answer: The party had made her in-charge of Uttar Pradesh during the assembly elections. She did an excellent job. Even when she was a councillor and ran an NGO to empower women, she had made valuable contributions.

Question: She has become the second woman Chief Minister of the party in Delhi. What do you have to say on this?

Answer: BJP’s decision to appoint a woman Chief Minister in the national capital has sent a strong message about the party’s commitment to women’s leadership. This is sure to raise hopes among women. Even in the Centre, the party has shown confidence in a woman Parliamentarian (Nirmala Sitharaman) by giving her the charge of Finance Ministry. In BJP, every woman's capability is recognised and valued. By making Rekha Gupta the Chief Minister, the party has sent a big message to all the workers.

Question: In the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP did not field women candidates in even 10 out of the 70 seats. Don't you think that more women should have been given a chance to fight the elections?

Answer: If we compare it with other political parties, BJP has given 10 percent seats to women. The Prime Minister always thinks about the welfare of the women in the country. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed, and in the coming days, the party will take long-term decisions for the empowerment of women.

On the poll promises BJP made for the women of Delhi, Vanathi Srinivasan said that Rekha Gupta’s leadership will shape the governance in Delhi, with a focus on fulfilling all the promises, particularly those made to women.

Who Is Vanathi Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of BJP Mahila lawyer, is a lawyer from Tamil Nadu. She has been practicing law at the Madras High Court since 1993 and currently serves as an MLA from the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. She is known for her contributions to women's empowerment and her role in BJP’s organisational efforts. Interestingly, after the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta made a special visit to Srinivasan’s residence to meet her.